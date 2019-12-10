Danielle Fishel Says Son Adler Is 'Adapting to Life at Home So Beautifully' 5 Months After NICU

Five months after her son Adler Lawrence was released from the NICU, Danielle Fishel says her little guy “is the happiest baby I’ve ever known.”

“He is adapting to life at home so beautifully,” the actress, 38, tells PEOPLE after the launch of her new haircare line Be Free. “He is constantly smiling, constantly laughing. He is learning new things every day.”

Fishel and her husband Jensen Karp welcomed Adler in June, one month earlier than expected. He subsequently stayed in the neonatal intensive care unit for three weeks due to fluid build-up in his lungs.

The proud mom says having her son at home has brought on new, exciting moments she cherishes, such as when Adler began to lift his bottle by himself. “It’s just incredible,” she says. “We just started on solid [foods] so I’m discovering what foods he likes and it’s amazing.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Danielle Fishel Photo by Jessica Martin

RELATED: Danielle Fishel Opens Up About Son Adler’s Health Crisis — and His 21-Day Stay in the NICU

“It’s so much fun every single day. It’s also so hard every single day,” Fishel shares.

But like many new parents, the Boy Meets World star admits she feels overwhelmed when it comes to the best way of raising a child.

“I want to do everything right and I obviously love him so much,” she tells PEOPLE. “I want to do right by him. There’s so many options out there and you just want to be doing the right thing.”

Image zoom Danielle Fishel and son Adler Danielle Fishel/ Instagram

RELATED: Danielle Fishel Reveals She Had to Stop Breastfeeding Her Newborn Son Adler During His Recovery

What Fishel has come to accept is that there “really is no one right thing” to do when there’s a bombardment of information on child-rearing.

“I read everything that’s out there. I read a lot and then go, ‘Well, what makes sense for my kid?’ ” the actress says. “I also ask a lot of advice from other moms and dads around me.”

Fishel reveals that she has also learned to manage her expectations for the type of parent she is.

“I thought I was going to be the super-tough parent,” she says. “The one who’s like, ‘I have no problem with sleep training. They can cry it out. I don’t care.’ No. The minute he cries, I’m like, ‘What’s wrong? What’s going on? I’ll come in there.’ That’s a lot harder than I ever thought it was going to be.”