Danielle Fishel Reveals Son Adler Is Out of the Hospital: 'Now We Hope to Never Be Back'

Baby Adler is headed home!

Boy Meets World alum Danielle Fishel announced on Monday that she and husband Jensen Karp are finally taking their newborn baby boy, Adler Lawrence, home after three weeks in the neonatal intensive care unit.

“Adler is 3 weeks old today and officially a NICU graduate!” Fishel, 38, wrote on Instagram along with a photo of herself and Karp, 39, holding Adler’s baby carrier as they triumphantly walk out the hospital doors.

“Thank you to everyone at @childrensla and especially our primary nurses @cassiejosharrod and @quyenlyyy,” Fishel continued. “We never wanted to know this hospital and its staff so well but now that we do, we can say with certainty there is no better place for children with medical needs.”

“Now we hope to never be back. :),” she added. “Finally, our love and hugs to every single parent who has ever spent time in the NICU and especially those we left behind today. ❤️❤️❤️”

Karp, 39, posted the same photo to his own Instagram page, saying that the experience was “an incredible rollercoaster of emotions that I will hang over his head for the rest of my life.”

The comedy writer and podcast host went on the thank the same nurses that Fishel did, adding, “We’ve joined a fraternity of NICU parents, a club we never thought of before, but now can never forget. We’re so happy our son is leaving, but our hearts hang heavy for those we left behind.”

Karp seems to be ready to tackle his new role as a father, concluding, “OK, now to be a dad in the real world…”

Adler was born one month early, the couple first revealed on July 1 in a lengthy and emotional Instagram post.

Fishel said that fluid was found in Adler’s lungs that had not been present just 10 days prior. Fishel said that she and Karp then “entered a nightmare we’ll never forget.”

“This has been the most trying week and a half of mine and @jensenkarp’s lives but we have gotten through it with the support of our incredible family and friends who have shown up for us in unexpected ways,” she wrote. “Jensen and I have also become closer than we ever thought possible and the love between us has grown exponentially as we have leaned on each other during both our highest highs and our lowest lows.”

Late last week, Fishel posted an update on Adler, saying that he was “getting better and stronger every day.”

The actress seemed in good spirits, expressing her gratitude at the hospital staff and Adler’s medical team, and joking about restaurant-themed onesies.

“@jensenkarp and I keep reminding ourselves that we are extremely lucky – Adler *will* eventually come home with us – and therefore this is nothing but an enormous test of our patience and willingness to relinquish control,” Fishel wrote alongside a photo of Adler wearing an “I Love Pasta” onesie. “Two things I have never been plentiful in but are absolutely necessary in parenthood! 😬”

“He is also receiving the best possible care from the most loving, warm, kind, intelligent nurses and doctors the world has ever known! Literal angels,” the Girl Meets World alum continued. “Thank you to everyone who has sent their messages of encouragement, hope, love, and prayers for our family. They have comforted us and been such an inspiration when we’ve felt down.”

Fishel concluded that post lightheartedly, saying, “Now, I must get back to dressing our baby in all my favorite restaurant onesies. 😘”