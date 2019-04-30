Pregnant Danielle Fishel Shows Off Her Baby Bump in Stunning Maternity Snaps: '28 Weeks!'

Danielle Fishel can’t wait to bring her little boy into the world.

The former Boy Meets World and Girl Meets World actress, 37, was joined by husband Jensen Karp for a gorgeous outdoor photo shoot recently, where the mom-to-be showed off her baby bump under a black maternity dress with a colorful polka-dot and floral pattern, by Carry Maternity.

Fishel and Karp, 39, were backed by sunlight for the shots, which were captured by the actress’s pal Jillian McQuerrey of B.O.B. Photography — who also photographed their wedding in November.

“Last week our dear friend @jillianbob flew across the country to take maternity photos for us and I could definitely cry over how much I love them,” Fishel captioned her photographs, adding the hashtags “#thirdtrimester” and “#28weekspregnant.”

Added the father-to-be sweetly, alongside a shot of himself and his wife seated atop a white blanket on the grass, “We’re having a baby and took this photo where @daniellefishel shows just how much of a glow of beauty she possesses at 28 weeks.”

For her January pregnancy announcement, Fishel shared a snapshot of three pairs of Nike sneakers to reveal she and Karp are expecting their first child.

“I’m eating for two. I’m napping with wild abandon. Baby shoes. Baby clothes. (I’m shopping). I’m nesting. I’m reading books. I’m madly in love with my husband,” wrote Fishel.

“I cry at commercials. I’m a walking cliché. I’ve got baby apps. I’m confident. I feel inadequate,” she continued. “I’m showing one day and the next I’m not. I’m nervous. I’m excited. He’s due in July. We can’t wait. #BabyKarp2019”

In a conversation with Parents this month, Fishel said she’s not worried about the inevitable mom-shaming that comes with being a parent in the age of social media — namely because she has already learned how to tune out other negative comments online.

“I’m pretty good about not really caring what anyone says at all,” she shared. “There’s already been a few people who’ve made their very strong opinions known on Instagram about whatever, and I usually just ignore or delete, block. I’m like, ‘You’re going through something on your own.’ But I’ll see how I feel. It’s different when you have the baby and you feel protective and you feel like someone’s calling you a bad mom, so who knows what kind of mama bear instincts are going to kick in?”

She also wants “to avoid horror stories” and go into childbirth and motherhood with an open mind. “I feel like we, in society, for whatever reason really glamorize the hardships of labor and birth and pregnancy, and if you go into something being like, ‘Welp, I’m in for the worst day of my life,’ of course you’re going into it expecting it to be really hard,” Fishel told Parents.

“If I go into it like, ‘This is what my body is built to do, I’m more than capable of doing this, women have been doing it for centuries and centuries and I’m going to feel connected to them and I’m going to gather their strength,’ hopefully on that day, it doesn’t all just fly out of my head and I’m like, ‘Ahhhhh!’ ” she added. “Who knows, maybe I’ll be a screaming banshee, but hopefully I’m not!”