There will soon be a new little one for Danielle Fishel to teach the Feeny call to!

The actress — best known for her role as Topanga Lawrence Matthews on Boy Meets World and its spinoff series, Girl Meets World — is pregnant with her first child, a son, she announced in an emotional social-media post Wednesday.

“I’m eating for two. I’m napping with wild abandon. Baby shoes. Baby clothes. (I’m shopping). I’m nesting. I’m reading books. I’m madly in love with my husband,” Fishel, 37, captioned a snapshot of three pairs of sneakers: one for herself, one for husband Jensen Karp and one tiny pair for their little guy on the way.

Jensen Karp and Danielle Fishel Jensen Karp/Instagram

“I cry at commercials. I’m a walking cliché. I’ve got baby apps. I’m confident. I feel inadequate,” she continued. “I’m showing one day and the next I’m not. I’m nervous. I’m excited. He’s due in July. We can’t wait. #BabyKarp2019“

Drop the Mic executive producer Karp, 39, shared a photograph of the newly married couple in front of their Christmas tree, where Fishel has her hand over her stomach.

“GUYS. We’re having a baby boy. Couldn’t be more excited to raise a sweet little dumpling with @daniellefishel,” wrote the proud dad-to-be.

He also hilariously speculated about what their child would look like, including a photo in the second slide that he generated using the MakeMeBabies app.

“We used one of those websites and found out it will look like the monster in the next photo .‬.. ” Karp joked.

Following their engagement in March, Fishel and Karp tied the knot on Nov. 4, she confirmed on social media at the time.

“Mr. & Mrs. Karp. Established 11/04/2018,” the actress wrote on Instagram alongside a wedding photo that showed off the delicate, lace short sleeves of her gown.

Sharing another photo from the nuptials — taken by B.O.B. Photography — Karp wrote, “Today I married my soulmate. We were surrounded by family and friends and it was the best day of my life.”

Guests included Fishel’s BMW costars Ben Savage and Will Friedle, along with Mike Shinoda of Linkin Park and Karp’s groomsman John Mayer, who serenaded the newlyweds with his cover of Beyoncé‘s “XO” for their first dance.