Danielle Fishel and Husband Jensen Karp Welcome Second Baby Boy

Danielle Fishel's baby boy has met the world!

The Boy Meets World alum and husband Jensen Karp welcomed their second child, son Keaton Joseph Karp, on Aug. 29, Fishel confirmed on Sunday. The pair, who wed in November 2018, are also parents to 2-year-old son Adler Lawrence.

"On 8/29/2021 we welcomed Keaton Joseph Karp to the world. He was born on his deceased grandfather's birthday (like I prayed for!) and his middle name is an homage to his great grandfather who is still here to meet him at almost 98 years old," the mother of two wrote in her Instagram post.

"Adler is a super(hero) big brother and Jensen Karp and I are thrilled to have him home, healthy and safe, with us. Also, Adler thinks my postpartum care tools are a lot more fun than I do," Fishel continued.

The Girl Meets World actress revealed her pregnancy news on her 40th birthday back in May.

"F O R T Y! I've never been more excited or hopeful for the next decade of my life," she began her caption at the time, shared alongside a smiling photo showcasing her baby bump. "I had a beautiful childhood, teenage years I still dream about, my 20's were insane (and mostly miserable) and my 30's brought me lows and highs but eventually I leveled out to a place of security."

"Security in who I am, what I believe, and with whom I want to spend precious time," Fishel added. "I couldn't be more grateful to enter my 40's with my amazing husband and son, excitedly expecting the arrival of baby boy #2. My birthday wish is for all of you to tell someone how much you love them and walk through today with more patience than you normally might."

In June 2019, one month before his due date, Adler was born and placed in the neonatal intensive care unit due to fluid build-up in his lungs for 21 days.

"Adler is bottle-fed because of the issue that he had, something called chylothorax. It's a leak in the lymphatic system," Fishel told PEOPLE in September of that year. "Unfortunately, my breast milk was creating fluid in his lungs, and we had to take him off of breast milk and put him on a specially formulated formula that doesn't use the lymphatic system."

Chylothorax caused baby Adler to be "rushed via ambulance" to Children's Hospital Los Angeles after staff at Providence Tarzana Medical Center, where he was born, noticed his lungs didn't seem to be healing themselves as they initially thought, which was something Fishel was told was common with the rare condition.

"That was obviously devastating for us. It was traumatizing," recalled the mom at the time. "We were not expecting that. The last thing we had heard was that it looks good, the fluid's going down. We expected to have this ultrasound done and be told there was no more fluid in his lungs."

"We were trying to be as positive as possible, and letting each other know that we're okay," Fishel shared of their firstborn's health scare. "We were obviously both still thinking of the other one, and saying, 'Oh God, I hope he's okay,' and 'She's worried about me.' "