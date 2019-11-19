Orange Is the New Black Star Danielle Brooks Welcomes a Baby Girl: 'She's Perfect'

Image zoom Danielle Brooks Danielle brooks/Instagram. Inset: Getty Images

Danielle Brooks‘ bundle of joy has arrived!

The Orange Is the New Black star, 30, gave birth to her first child — a daughter — with her boyfriend on Saturday, Nov. 16.

Brooks announced the happy news on Monday, sharing a sweet black-and-white photo of her baby girl resting on her chest.

“11.16.19 ❤️♾❤️ She’s perfect,” Brooks captioned the adorable image.

The star did not share the baby’s name.

The actress announced her pregnancy on July 2, holding up a positive Clearblue digital pregnancy test in her Instagram photo showing her sporting an open-mouthed grin.

RELATED: Pregnant OITNB Star Danielle Brooks Bares Her Baby Bump in Sexy Lingerie Snap: “Still in Awe”

“So elated to finally share this news with you all. I’m happily pregnant!” she captioned it, adding the hashtags, “#ClearblueConfirmed” and “#clearbluepartner.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

On her Instagram Story, Brooks shared a similar image and wrote, “When one chapter ends, another begins” — seemingly referring to OITNB’s seventh and final season, which dropped July 26 on Netflix.

A second photo on her Story saw the then-mom-to-be posing with her shirt pulled up to show off her baby bump, where she shared she was 20 weeks along in her pregnancy.

RELATED VIDEO: What’s Danielle Brooks’ Breakfast of Champions?

In a previous interview with PEOPLE, the OINTB star shared that since her pregnancy started, she’s been experiencing emotions that range “from excitement to nervousness” to discussing how she will raise her baby girl NAME TK with her partner to what religion she will follow and what school she will attend.

“I’m excited to teach her how to be a woman in this world without worrying about judgment and give her the freedom to be the person that she wants to be,” Brooks told PEOPLE. “Then getting to see that person come to life and grow and change their opinions. I’m excited to see this little human!”

Ahead of the series’ final season, Brooks attended its New York City premiere in a silver, long-sleeve sequin gown from designer Christian Siriano, complete with a white embellished tuxedo blazer and matching oversized hat.

Posing for photographers at Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall, the actress looked happy as could be as she cradled her baby bump, accessorizing her look with simple diamond earrings and wearing her hair in short waves, which she pinned back with glam hair clips.

Earlier in July, Brooks opened up to PEOPLE about her 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom townhouse in Brooklyn, New York, calling her first real-estate purchase “a joy and such an accomplishment.”

“It’s always something that I wanted to do before 30,” said The Juilliard School alum. “I moved a little further out so I could really find a place that I could build a family in, and that I could share.”

Image zoom Danielle Brooks Dia Dipasupil/Getty

RELATED: Orange Is the New Black Star Danielle Brooks Is “So Elated” to Be Expecting Her First Child

Brooks is fairly private regarding her personal life but she has shared a few photographs of a mystery beau on her Instagram account, including one posted on Valentine’s Day that saw the couple waiting to take a few friendly laps around a go-kart track together.

“True love is when your partner agrees to wear a hairnet to ride go-carts. ❤️ #valentinesday Love you D,” she captioned the show.

Months ahead of her due date, Brooks was the guest of honor at a sweet bee-themed baby shower, featuring plenty of yellow décor and the actress showing off her baby bump in a long-sleeved floral gown.

“When your mommy and her best friend plan a surprise baby shower for you! I’m a Happy Mother- to- 🐝,” the star captioned her photograph.