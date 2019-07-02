Orange Is the New Black Star Danielle Brooks Is 'So Elated' to Be Expecting Her First Child

Image zoom Danielle Brooks Danielle Brooks/Instagram

Taystee is going to be a mama!

Danielle Brooks — best known for her role as Tasha “Taystee” Jefferson on Netflix’s Orange Is the New Black — is expecting her first child, she announced on Instagram Tuesday.

The 29-year-old actress sported an open-mouthed grin as she held up a positive Clearblue digital pregnancy test for the photo op, captioning it, “So elated to finally share this news with you all. I’m happily pregnant!” and adding the hashtags, “#ClearblueConfirmed” and “#clearbluepartner.”

On her Instagram Story, Brooks shared the same image and wrote, “When one chapter ends, another begins” — seemingly referring to OITNB‘s upcoming seventh and final season, which drops July 26 on Netflix.

A second photo on her Story saw the mom-to-be posing with her shirt pulled off to show off her baby bump, where she shared she is 20 weeks along in her pregnancy.

Brooks is fairly private regarding her personal life, but she has recently shared a few photographs of a mystery beau on her Instagram account.

The latest black-and-white snapshot — posted on this past Valentine’s Day in February — saw the couple waiting to take a few friendly laps around a go-kart track together.

“True love is when your partner agrees to wear a hairnet to ride go-carts. ❤️ #valentinesday Love you D,” the actress wrote in the caption.

The Tony-nominated actress certainly has a lot of life lessons to pass on to her baby on the way — like the importance of diversity and size inclusion in Hollywood and elsewhere.

“I don’t know if fashion has made a wholehearted effort,” Brooks told Vogue in December 2017. “It’s more like, ‘Oh this is a trend, let’s get on it.’ Then they bring in Ashley Graham, who is amazing, but isn’t the only plus-size model ever to exist.”

And Brooks was thrilled that, through her campaigns for Lane Bryant, she had been able to be a role model, posing in the company’s designs up on billboards in N.Y.C.’s Times Square.

“This was baby Dani’s biggest dream come true and I was so elated that I got to be myself,” she said of the ads. “I didn’t have to lose 60 pounds or change. I got to take the time to embrace and love everything that the world had deemed imperfect.”