Danielle Brooks Announces New Series A Little Bit Pregnant — and Reveals the Sex of Her Baby

Danielle Brooks has a lot to celebrate these days!

The Orange Is the New Black star, who’s currently expecting her first child, is also hosting a new Netflix Family series called A Little Bit Pregnant.

“This is all you need to know: Netflix Family YouTube series A Little Bit Pregnant,” the actress, 30, says in a clip shared exclusively with PEOPLE, while raising her shirt to show off her baby bump.

“Actually, I’m a lotta bit pregnant,” Brooks quips.

The new four-part series, which will be available on Netflix’s main YouTube channel as well as all Netflix Family social media channels, will follow Brooks’ pregnancy journey as she asks and answers all the questions that are on soon-to-be parents’ minds.

“Doulas, midwives, experts — I’m gonna be talking to them all. First up: my baby shower,” Brooks says.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Image zoom A Little Bit Pregnant starring Danielle Brooks Courtesy Netflix

Image zoom A Little Bit Pregnant starring Danielle Brooks Courtesy Netflix

RELATED: Orange Is the New Black Star Danielle Brooks Is “So Elated” to Be Expecting Her First Child

Clips from her bash show the actress and her mystery beau arriving in all-white outfits — and sitting on a golden throne as their guests mingle around them.

At the party, Brooks also receives some exciting news about the sex of her baby on the way. During a number by a group of dancers, also clad in all white, the performers blast cannons that release pink confetti into the air, signifying that the actress will be welcoming a girl.

The series, consisting of 8- to 10-minute episodes, will also debunk common misconceptions about pregnancy — including dietary restrictions for expectant moms — and the postpartum experience.

There will be a special episode that offers advice to all the dads-to-be out there, too. “We’re gonna answer all of your questions about all of that baby s—. Literally,” Brooks jokes of the series in the announcement clip.

Image zoom A Little Bit Pregnant starring Danielle Brooks Courtesy Netflix

RELATED: Pregnant OITNB Star Danielle Brooks Bares Her Baby Bump in Sexy Lingerie Snap: “Still in Awe”

Brooks first announced that she was expecting her first child in July, when she was about 20 weeks along.

“So elated to finally share this news with you all. I’m happily pregnant!” she captioned a smiley photograph of herself holding up a positive Clearblue digital pregnancy test.

“When one chapter ends, another begins,” she wrote on her Instagram Story alongside the same image, seemingly referring to OITNB’s seventh and final season, which dropped July 26 on Netflix.

A Little Bit Pregnant premieres in November.