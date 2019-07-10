Pregnant OITNB Star Danielle Brooks Bares Her Baby Bump in Sexy Lingerie Snap: 'Still in Awe'

Danielle Brooks announced that she's "happily pregnant" with her first child on July 2, holding up a positive pregnancy test in her Instagram photo

By Jen Juneau
July 10, 2019 01:55 PM
Danielle Brooks
Danielle Brooks/Instagram

Danielle Brooks is savoring every moment of her pregnancy.

Exactly one week after the Orange Is the New Black star announced she’s expecting her first child, she shared a sexy snapshot to Instagram showing off her baby bump.

Dressed in a black lace bra that peeks through her open black robe, Brooks, 29, looks off camera while her hand is placed over her bare belly.

“Still in awe. 💘,” she captioned the stunning photo, posted Tuesday.

Danielle Brooks' pregnancy announcement
Danielle Brooks/Instagram

The actress announced her pregnancy on July 2, holding up a positive Clearblue digital pregnancy test in her Instagram photo showing her sporting an open-mouthed grin.

“So elated to finally share this news with you all. I’m happily pregnant!” she captioned it, adding the hashtags, “#ClearblueConfirmed” and “#clearbluepartner.”

On her Instagram Story, Brooks shared a similar image and wrote, “When one chapter ends, another begins” — seemingly referring to OITNB’upcoming seventh and final season, which drops July 26 on Netflix.

A second photo on her Story saw the mom-to-be posing with her shirt pulled up to show off her baby bump, where she shared she was 20 weeks along in her pregnancy.

Danielle Brooks

Brooks is fairly private regarding her personal life, but she has recently shared a few photographs of a mystery beau on her Instagram account.

The latest black-and-white snapshot — posted on this past Valentine’s Day in February — saw the couple waiting to take a few friendly laps around a go-kart track together.

“True love is when your partner agrees to wear a hairnet to ride go-carts. ❤️ #valentinesday Love you D,” the actress wrote in the caption.

