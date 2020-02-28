Danielle Brooks Shares Throwback Video of Herself Dancing in the 'Middle of Contractions'

Image zoom Danielle Brooks Danielle Brooks/Instagram

Danielle Brooks is showing off her mommy moves!

The Orange Is the New Black actress celebrated throwback Thursday this week on Instagram by posting a video taken back in November, right before she gave birth to her first child, daughter Freeya.

In the fun clip, Brooks, 30, shakes her groove thing to “The Baby Momma Dance” by Starrkeisha, showing off her bump in a fitted gray dress.

At one point, the then-mom-to-be even uses the stair railing as a makeshift prop to dance up on, breaking down the beat for a while before pausing and leaning on the stairs for a breather.

“#tbt Literally me just hours from giving birth,” the actress captioned her post. “Was in the middle of contractions and had to stop for a little moment of fun. #mommylife“

Brooks welcomed her baby girl with her boyfriend on Nov. 16. She announced the birth on social media days later, sharing a sweet black-and-white photo of the newborn resting on her chest.

In late January, the proud mama announced the name of her daughter alongside a photo of the smiling baby girl posing with blocks that spelled out her age: 10 weeks.

The name announcement came four weeks after Brooks got engaged to her boyfriend, whose identity she has kept largely private — though multiple outlets have identified him as Dennis Gelin.

“I never thought one of the best days of my year would happen the last week of the year,” she captioned an Instagram picture that showed off her engagement ring. “I get to marry my best friend. We’re ENGAGED!! So excited to become your wife. D&D until the end. ❤️🥂”

The Tony-nominated star announced that she was expecting her first child last July, when she was about 20 weeks along in her pregnancy.

“So elated to finally share this news with you all. I’m happily pregnant!” she captioned a smiley photograph of herself holding up a positive Clearblue digital pregnancy test.

“When one chapter ends, another begins,” she wrote on her Instagram Story alongside the same image, seemingly referring to OITNB’s seventh and final season, which dropped later that same month on Netflix.

Brooks received exciting news about the sex of her baby during a number by a group of dancers at her baby shower, who blasted cannons that released pink confetti into the air, signifying that the actress would be welcoming a girl.