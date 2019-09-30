Daniella Monet‘s little man has arrived!

The Victorious alum, 30, just became a first-time mom to a baby boy with fiancé Andrew Gardner, she shared on her Instagram feed Sunday.

To announce the news, Monet simply shared a close-up photo of her newborn son — whose name she revealed as Gio James Gardner, tagging his own Instagram account — snoozing while resting against his mama, wearing an all-gray knit outfit and beanie.

“And just like that, you are our everything,” Monet captioned the post.

The new mom did not share any other details, including a date of birth.

‘The couple, who got engaged in December 2017, first announced Monet’s pregnancy in April, telling PEOPLE that it only took them one try to conceive, as she had been tracking her ovulation.

They were so excited about the news that Monet joked Gardner would have started putting their baby’s room together immediately after they received the sex-reveal envelope from the doctor.

“He thinks he’s going to start working on the nursery tomorrow. I had to hide the envelope from him!” she told PEOPLE at the time, explaining that they wanted to wait until mid-May to open it.

Last week, Monet told PEOPLE that she was “planning a natural, unmedicated birth” and had “looked forward to giving birth this way for as long as I can remember” — though “I understand that plans can change, but I’m doing my best to manifest a beautiful experience regardless.”

Image zoom Daniella Monet (L) and Andrew Gardner Courtesy Daniella Monet

Showing off her son’s nursery in photos exclusive to PEOPLE, Monet said that while the room was ready for its new resident, she and Gardner were equally ready to meet their first child together.

“I’m looking forward to seeing his face and touching his little toes and hands,” she says. “Andrew and I both feel like the moment we see him will feel emotionally overwhelming. It’s still so surreal that we created a little being who we get to create so many memories with.”

The actress also explained the meaningful decision of their child’s moniker, saying they knew it was meant to be. “We fell in love with the name Gio right off the bat,” Monet said.

“Andrew’s nickname was G as a kid, his grandpa goes by Gee and Giovanni happens to be my brother’s middle name,” she added. “He’s a Gio, we just knew it.”