'Oh Baby!' Daniella Monet Expecting Second Child with Fiancé Andrew Gardner: 'Here We Go Again!'

Daniella Monet is adding one more to her brood!

The Victorious alum is expecting her second child with fiancé Andrew Gardner, she announced on Instagram Friday alongside herself holding up a positive Clearblue Digital Pregnancy Test with Gardner and their son Gio James, who turns 1 next week, in the background.

"Oh baby! Here we go again! 🤍 Beyond excited to FINALLY announce, we're EXPECTING baby #2! 😭🤗😅," Monet, 31, began her caption.

After directing her followers to her YouTube channel for a closer look at the moment she learned she was pregnant again, she wrote of the digital test, "There's just something about seeing the word 'PREGNANT' 🎉 Best 9 year anniversary gift ever."

Monet also shared a sweet video of her soon-to-be family of four to her Instagram Story, in which she bared her baby bump and held up a strip of ultrasound photos.

In her YouTube video, Monet said she'd "likely just schedule a [cesarean] section" this time around, after previously revealing that she had "to go through extreme measures" to give birth to her son safely.

"This pregnancy has been different than Gio's ... I never threw up with Gio and I've already thrown up twice, once being this morning," the actress went on in the 8-minute video.

She also shared the emotional moments she told her loved ones she was pregnant, and shouted out her follow moms-to-be who are also expecting during this "funky time."

"I'm so here with you," Monet said, "You're not alone, and we are so strong and we are creating amazing little humans that are going to be absolute game-changers, and I'm excited to be a part of this wave of beautiful change."

Weeks after Gio's birth, the Adulting Like a Mother, Father podcast co-host opened up to PEOPLE about how she was embracing all the ups and downs of first-time motherhood. "You're sleep-deprived and [experiencing] so many new learning curves, especially as a female," Monet said. "I was breastfeeding and still am and I thought for sure it was just like, you put the baby up to the boob and you're good."

On top of the sleep deprivation, the former Nickelodeon star went to the hospital twice within two weeks for two different breast infections. She has shared her parenting challenges on Instagram, from Gio peeing on her when she was changing his diaper to visiting the ER when he was diagnosed with a fever.

"We hired a midwife to go through a water birth, essentially, in a natural-birth facility," Monet also revealed. "But one thing led to another and I ended up having to go through extreme measures, essentially, to get Gio safely."