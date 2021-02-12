Daniella Monet, Fiancé Andrew Gardner Welcome 'Beautiful' Daughter: 'We Couldn't Be More in Love'

Daniella Monet's baby No. 2 has joined the club!

The former Nickelodeon star, 31, and her fiancé Andrew Gardner welcomed their second child together, a daughter, on Friday, Feb. 12, she announced on her Instagram Story. The couple, who became engaged in December 2017, are also parents to son Gio James, 16 months.

"Baby girl is here, big, beautiful & healthy," Gardner says in a statement that she re-shared. "@daniellamonet is a champion and we couldn't be more in love. Thank you for all your support." Monet adds, "we're so in love."

Gardner also shared a photo from the delivery room, as Monet wrote with it, "she's an angel + everything has gone v smoothly so far. thank you everyone. we feel your support!"

Hours before her c-section, Monet shared a photo on Instagram of herself, Gardner and Gio, writing, "our last pic together before our little girl joins us earth side. the tears are flowing over here k." In the comment section, her former Victorious costar Ariana Grande wrote, "love youuuuuuu i'm so excited for you guys."

Monet announced in September that she was expecting, then revealed the sex of their baby on the way in October exclusively to PEOPLE, saying at the time: "I can see myself being a mom to a girl who's so chill and so powerful, and this is such a great time to be raising a strong female."

"I actually felt quite attached to the idea of having a girl, so when I found out it was a girl, I was ecstatic," Monet added. "It [also] made me feel some sense of, 'Okay, if this is it and we have two healthy, beautiful babies, I'll never wonder what it would be like to have a girl if I happened to have two boys.' So I feel very settled right now."

The Victorious alum also shared how she thinks Gio will be as a big brother: "amazing," of course!

"He's really loving, he's really affectionate," said the mom. "I think it'll be some adjustment — I already feel nervous about that, just because it happened all very quickly and I love my time with Gio and we're very much full-time parents. So I struggle when I think too much about it 'cause I'm thinking, 'Oh my gosh, my time with just him and I is [ending] so quickly.' So I'm just doing my best to be very present every day with him."

Hinting at potential names for their new girl back in October, Monet said, "With Gio, we knew right away and we knew that it had some sentimental feelings and family history, but [with] this one ... I think we'll go a different route."

On Instagram Feb. 7, Monet posted smiley sunset images of herself and Gardner, showing off her baby bump on what she predicted as their "final weekend before we add a new player."