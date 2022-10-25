Daniel Radcliffe Says He 'Wouldn't Want Fame' for His Future Kids: 'Avoided at All Costs'

Daniel Radcliffe and Evan Rachel Wood talked about their experience with fame as kids in a conversation with Newsweek

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 25, 2022 03:24 PM
Daniel Radcliffe
Photo: Monica Schipper/Getty

Daniel Radcliffe isn't opposed to having kids in the entertainment industry.

In conversation with Evan Rachel Wood for Newsweek about their upcoming film Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, the two actors discussed achieving fame at a young age, with the Harry Potter star saying film sets "can be wonderful" places for kids.

"I want my kids, if and when they exist…I would love them to be around film sets," the 33-year-old actor told Newsweek. "A dream would be for them to come onto a film set and be like 'God, you know, I'd love to be in the art department. I'd love to be something in the crew.' Some part of this, but not from that."

However, Radcliffe asserted he "wouldn't want fame for my kid."

daniel radcliffe
Daniel Radcliffe. Dave Benett/WireImage

Later in the discussion, Radcliffe doubled down on his previous comments about working on films.

"I think if you can get a situation where you're on film sets without necessarily [thinking] 'oh, this is gonna be a big deal in your life,' that's great," Radcliffe explained.

"Film sets are wonderful places. I think a lot of the time it can be wonderful for kids. But it's really the fame side of it that should be avoided at all costs."

Erin Darke and boyfriend Daniel Radcliffe (Darke is in the play) attends "The Spoils" Opening Night Party at Qi Bangkok Eatery on June 2, 2015 in New York City
Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Speaking to PEOPLE in March about where he is in life right now, Radcliffe, celebrated being in a great place, personally and professionally.

"I've got a really nice life. I've been with my girlfriend for a decade pretty much. We're really happy," he said. "I just got to make the Weird Al movie, which is honestly one of the most pleasurable, exciting experiences in my career. I'm doing the last season of Miracle Workers this year and then another Broadway show. So it's a good year, man. I'm really happy with how it's all going so far."

