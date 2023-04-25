Daniel Radcliffe and Longtime Girlfriend Erin Darke Welcome First Baby

Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke first met on the set of Kill Your Darlings in 2012

Published on April 25, 2023 10:34 AM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 14: Erin Darke and Daniel Radcliffe attend a screening of "The Lost City" at the Whitby Hotel on March 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Daniel Radcliffe is experiencing a new kind of magic: fatherhood.

The Harry Potter alum, 33, and girlfriend Erin Darke, 38 have welcomed their first baby together, a rep for the actor confirms to PEOPLE.

No further details about the couple's new arrival have been made available at this time. The Daily Mail was the first to report the news, sharing photos of the two actors walking in New York City while Radcliffe pushed a stroller.

Daniel Radcliffe; Erin Darke
Daniel Radcliffe; Erin Darke. Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

In an October conversation with Evan Rachel Wood for Newsweek about their film Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, the two actors discussed achieving fame at a young age, with the Harry Potter star saying film sets "can be wonderful" places for kids.

"I want my kids, if and when they exist…I would love them to be around film sets," Radcliffe told Newsweek. "A dream would be for them to come onto a film set and be like 'God, you know, I'd love to be in the art department. I'd love to be something in the crew.' Some part of this, but not from that."

"I think if you can get a situation where you're on film sets without necessarily [thinking] 'oh, this is gonna be a big deal in your life,' that's great," he explained.

"Film sets are wonderful places. I think a lot of the time it can be wonderful for kids. But it's really the fame side of it that should be avoided at all costs."

Daniel Radcliffe
Monica Schipper/Getty

Speaking to PEOPLE last March about where he is in life right now, Radcliffe celebrated being in a great place in his personal life.

"I've got a really nice life. I've been with my girlfriend for a decade pretty much," he shared. "We're really happy."

In 2020, Radcliffe also chatted with PEOPLE, sharing that the story of the two meeting on the set of Kill Your Darlings in 2012 will be a "hell of a story to tell our kids one day."

"Because of what our characters do with each other," Radcliffe continued, referencing their love scene. "Our characters are meeting and flirting with each other, so there is this kind of sweet record of us just meeting for the first time and flirting."

