Daniel Radcliffe's Girlfriend Erin Darke Is Pregnant with Their First Baby

Daniel Radcliffe is going to be a dad!

A rep for the Harry Potter alum, 33, confirms to PEOPLE that he and longtime girlfriend Erin Darke are expecting their first child, after more than 10 years of dating since playing love interests in their 2013 movie Kill Your Darlings.

Radcliffe previously told PEOPLE that he and Darke, 38, are "really happy" together, adding last March: "I've got a really nice life. I've been with my girlfriend for a decade, pretty much."

After working together again on the 2016 movie Don't Think Twice and season 3 of Radcliffe's TBS series Miracle Workers, he said the experience "was incredibly special and felt lovely," but it was more of a sporadic occurrence.

Araya Doheny/Getty Images

"We definitely like [working together], but it's not something we want to do all the time," he said.

"Hopefully we'll get to do more in the future, but we also both write," added Radcliffe. "So maybe we'd write something together at some point, and that would be cool."

Although the couple has kept their relationship mostly out of the spotlight, Darke accompanied him on the red carpet of his movie Weird: The Al Yankovic Story's TIFF premiere in September.

RELATED VIDEO: Daniel Radcliffe Says Girlfriend Erin Darke Makes Mundane Tasks a 'Fun Experience'

Radcliffe told Newsweek in October that he "wouldn't want fame for my kid," although: "I want my kids, if and when they exist… I would love them to be around film sets."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"A dream would be for them to come onto a film set and be like, 'God, you know, I'd love to be in the art department. I'd love to be something in the crew,'" added Radcliffe. "Film sets are wonderful places. I think a lot of the time it can be wonderful for kids. But it's really the fame side of it that should be avoided at all costs."