Daniel Radcliffe's Girlfriend Erin Darke Is Pregnant with Their First Baby

A rep for Radcliffe confirmed to PEOPLE that the Harry Potter star is expecting his first child with longtime partner Darke

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 25, 2023 04:52 PM
Erin Darke and Daniel Radcliffe attend a screening of "The Lost City" at the Whitby Hotel on March 14, 2022 in New York City
Photo: Arturo Holmes/WireImage

Daniel Radcliffe is going to be a dad!

A rep for the Harry Potter alum, 33, confirms to PEOPLE that he and longtime girlfriend Erin Darke are expecting their first child, after more than 10 years of dating since playing love interests in their 2013 movie Kill Your Darlings.

Radcliffe previously told PEOPLE that he and Darke, 38, are "really happy" together, adding last March: "I've got a really nice life. I've been with my girlfriend for a decade, pretty much."

After working together again on the 2016 movie Don't Think Twice and season 3 of Radcliffe's TBS series Miracle Workers, he said the experience "was incredibly special and felt lovely," but it was more of a sporadic occurrence.

Erin Darke and Daniel Radcliffe attend the "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story" Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival
Araya Doheny/Getty Images

"We definitely like [working together], but it's not something we want to do all the time," he said.

"Hopefully we'll get to do more in the future, but we also both write," added Radcliffe. "So maybe we'd write something together at some point, and that would be cool."

Although the couple has kept their relationship mostly out of the spotlight, Darke accompanied him on the red carpet of his movie Weird: The Al Yankovic Story's TIFF premiere in September.

RELATED VIDEO: Daniel Radcliffe Says Girlfriend Erin Darke Makes Mundane Tasks a 'Fun Experience'

Radcliffe told Newsweek in October that he "wouldn't want fame for my kid," although: "I want my kids, if and when they exist… I would love them to be around film sets."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"A dream would be for them to come onto a film set and be like, 'God, you know, I'd love to be in the art department. I'd love to be something in the crew,'" added Radcliffe. "Film sets are wonderful places. I think a lot of the time it can be wonderful for kids. But it's really the fame side of it that should be avoided at all costs."

Related Articles
Erin Darke and Daniel Radcliffe attend the "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story" Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival
Who Is Daniel Radcliffe's Girlfriend? All About Actress Erin Darke
Daniel Radcliffe, Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore
Daniel Radcliffe Says Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore Are 'High on the List' of His Celeb Crushes
Sandra Bullock, Erin Darke and Daniel Radcliffe
Daniel Radcliffe Made Sure Girlfriend Erin Darke Met His 'Lost City' Costar Sandra Bullock: 'Big Fan'
Erin Darke and Daniel Radcliffe
Daniel Radcliffe Says He and Girlfriend Erin Darke Are 'Really Happy' After Nearly 10 Years Together
Evanna Lynch, J.K. Rowling
'Harry Potter' Actress Evanna Lynch Weighs in on J.K. Rowling Backlash: 'Give Her More Grace'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 14: Harry Melling attends the "The Pale Blue Eye" Los Angeles Premiere at DGA Theater Complex on December 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
'Harry Potter' Actor Harry Melling on Being Recognized for Other Roles: 'The Narrative's Changing'
https://www.instagram.com/p/Ch79-eWpKOG/?hl=en frankiemuniz4 Verified @mauzmuniz and I having some fun on the east coast!
Frankie Muniz Wants Son Mauz to See Him 'Reaching for a Dream' with Daytona Racing Debut
Harry Potter Gets First Transgender Character in New 'Representative and Diverse' Video Game Hogwarts Legacy
'Harry Potter' Franchise Seemingly Introduces Its First Trans Character in New 'Diverse' Video Game
Daniel Radcliffe
Daniel Radcliffe Says He 'Wouldn't Want Fame' for His Future Kids: 'Avoided at All Costs'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CHaijlLHDei/ Rupert grint
All About Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome's Daughter Wednesday
Rupert Grint attends Servant Panel during New York Comic Con at Hammerstein Ballroom on October 03, 2019 in New York City.
Rupert Grint Says Daughter Wednesday Has Her Own Set of Hogwarts Robes: 'Gryffindor, Obviously'
Brody Jenner, Tia Blanco
Brody Jenner Expecting First Baby with Girlfriend Tia Blanco: 'Our Little Angel'
Katharine McPhee Says She Would Love to Have Another Baby: ‘We’re Not in Any Rush’
Katharine McPhee Says She and David Foster Would Love to Have Another Baby, but Are 'Not in Any Rush'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 14: Harry Melling arrives at "The Pale Blue Eye" Los Angeles Premiere at DGA Theater Complex on December 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/WireImage); LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 29: J.K. Rowling attends "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore" World Premiere at The Royal Festival Hall on March 29, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)
'Harry Potter' Alum Harry Melling Reacts to J.K. Rowling's Controversial Transgender Comments
Cory Wharton Says Daughter Maya Is 'On a Ventilator' After Open-Heart Surgery: 'She's a Fighter'
Cory Wharton Gets Emotional as He Says Daughter, 7 Months, Is on a Ventilator: 'She's a Fighter'
Daniel Radcliffe; X-MEN, Hugh Jackman as "Wolverine"
Daniel Radcliffe Denies Wolverine Casting Rumors: 'Don't Want to Get Locked Into Something'