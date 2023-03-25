Celebrity Parents Daniel Radcliffe's Girlfriend Erin Darke Is Pregnant with Their First Baby A rep for Radcliffe confirmed to PEOPLE that the Harry Potter star is expecting his first child with longtime partner Darke By Glenn Garner Glenn Garner Instagram Twitter Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year. People Editorial Guidelines Published on March 25, 2023 04:52 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Arturo Holmes/WireImage Daniel Radcliffe is going to be a dad! A rep for the Harry Potter alum, 33, confirms to PEOPLE that he and longtime girlfriend Erin Darke are expecting their first child, after more than 10 years of dating since playing love interests in their 2013 movie Kill Your Darlings. Radcliffe previously told PEOPLE that he and Darke, 38, are "really happy" together, adding last March: "I've got a really nice life. I've been with my girlfriend for a decade, pretty much." Daniel Radcliffe Says He and Girlfriend Erin Darke Are 'Really Happy' After Nearly 10 Years Together After working together again on the 2016 movie Don't Think Twice and season 3 of Radcliffe's TBS series Miracle Workers, he said the experience "was incredibly special and felt lovely," but it was more of a sporadic occurrence. Araya Doheny/Getty Images "We definitely like [working together], but it's not something we want to do all the time," he said. Who Is Daniel Radcliffe's Girlfriend? All About Actress Erin Darke "Hopefully we'll get to do more in the future, but we also both write," added Radcliffe. "So maybe we'd write something together at some point, and that would be cool." Although the couple has kept their relationship mostly out of the spotlight, Darke accompanied him on the red carpet of his movie Weird: The Al Yankovic Story's TIFF premiere in September. RELATED VIDEO: Daniel Radcliffe Says Girlfriend Erin Darke Makes Mundane Tasks a 'Fun Experience' Radcliffe told Newsweek in October that he "wouldn't want fame for my kid," although: "I want my kids, if and when they exist… I would love them to be around film sets." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. "A dream would be for them to come onto a film set and be like, 'God, you know, I'd love to be in the art department. I'd love to be something in the crew,'" added Radcliffe. "Film sets are wonderful places. I think a lot of the time it can be wonderful for kids. But it's really the fame side of it that should be avoided at all costs."