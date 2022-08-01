NASCAR Driver Daniel Hemric and Wife Kenzie Expecting Second Baby Together: 'Party of 4!'
Daniel Hemric is going to be a dad of two!
The professional racecar driver, 31, and wife Kenzie Hemric are expecting their second baby together, a son, the couple recently announced on Instagram.
Daniel and Kenzie, who are already parents to 2-year-old daughter Rhen Haven, shared the happy news with a sweet video that revealed the sex of their baby on the way.
Kenzie holds Rhen on her hip while waiting for her husband to pop a large black balloon reading "Girl or Boy?" Once Daniel popped the balloon, blue confetti exploded from inside as the family gleamed with excitement.
"Ohhh by the way, we're pregnant!" Daniel captioned the clip.
Kenzie shared the same video to her page, writing, "Hemric party of 4!! 😱😱"
The soon-to-be dad of two recently celebrated daughter Rhen's second birthday in May with a heartfelt tribute on Instagram.
"Hard to believe this little girl turned 2 today! On one hand, I wish time would slow down so @kenzierustonhemric & I could just enjoy this stage of your life….on the other hand, we can't wait to see you continue to develop, learn and grow!" he wrote.
"Everyday is a new adventure with you Rhen, and somehow, your Mom and I were the lucky ones hand picked by God to be called your parents. Happy Birthday Rhen Haven, We love you!"
Daniel and Kenzie tied the knot in January 2017 in Jamaica.