Daniel Craig hit the red carpet with a very special guest.

On Sunday, the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery actor attended the European premiere of the film in London at the Closing Night Gala during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall. Joining him on the red carpet was his daughter, actress Ella Loudon, 30.

The actor posed happily in a blue tuxedo with his daughter, who wore a plunging black tuxedo dress, paired with nude heels.

In one photo, the father and daughter laughed as Craig took a step away from her so she could take a solo shot.

In addition to Ella — whom he shares with ex Fiona Loudon — Craig is also dad to a 4-year-old daughter with wife Rachel Weisz. Weisz has a 15-year-old son, Henry, with director Darren Aronofsky.

Daniel Craig Steps Out in Rare Appearance with Daughter Ella at London 'Glass Onion' Premiere. Dave J Hogan/Getty

Though Weisz and Craig are very private about their daughter, in a 2018 interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the Black Widow actress admitted their little girl looks a lot like her dad.

"She does look very like him," Weisz revealed while referring to the Spectre actor. "She really does. She does, yeah."

The host couldn't help but joke a bit, asking if the baby had "steely blue eyes and big shoulders?"

Laughing, Weisz jokingly agreed, saying, "Yeah, yeah, yeah."

Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty.

Over the weekend, filmmaker Rian Johnson and Craig, 54, appeared at a press conference during the London Film Festival, where the duo revealed that the actor's idiosyncratic detective is in a same-sex relationship.

According to Insider, a scene in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery — the sequel to 2019's Knives Out — indicates that Blanc is living with a man.

When asked during the press conference about the scene and whether Blanc is queer, Johnson, 48, replied, "Yes, he obviously is," the outlet reports.

"And there's nobody in the world I can imagine in bringing me more joy for Benoit Blanc to be with," he continued, referencing the actor who will star as Blanc's lover. Craig added, "No spoilers, [but] who wouldn't want to live with that person?"