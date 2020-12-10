Daniel Bryan Has 'Uncomfortable' Talk with Artem Chigvintsev About Pregnancy Sex: 'Mental Thing'

The Bella bros are having the talk.

In a clip ahead of Thursday's new episode of Total Bellas, Daniel Bryan sits down with Artem Chigvintsev to get candid about pregnancy sex. The current season of the reality show covers the simultaneous pregnancies of twin sisters Nikki and Brie Bella, who welcomed sons on July 31 and Aug. 1, respectively.

Bryan, 39, began the conversation by putting everything on the table, asking Chigvintsev, 38, why he's unsure about being intimate while Nikki, 37, is pregnant.

"This is mildly uncomfortable for me to talk about," says Bryan, "but Brie asked me to talk to you about it because Nicole talked to her about it ... about you being uncomfortable having sex with her right now."

"Oh, yeah," says Chigvintsev with a laugh, as Bryan apologizes while also laughing. "It's weird," the Dancing with the Stars pro continued, "I mean, there's a whole baby inside there, you know what I mean?"

Bryan recalls that when he and Brie were expecting their first child, daughter Birdie Joe, now 3, they consulted a doctor — who "looked at me and rolled her eyes and says, 'You can't hurt that baby.' "

"It's the mental thing," Chigvintsev says. "You think, 'There's a whole human inside.' " Bryan then suggested that Chigvintsev can look at it as a "job," claiming that orgasms are good for the mother and baby. "If I tell Nicole I'm treating this as a job, she'll literally kill me!" jokes Chigvintsev, as Bryan agrees, "No, you can't tell her!"

Nikki welcomed her first child, son Matteo, with fiancé Chigvintsev on July 31, less than 24 hours before Brie welcomed her second child, son Buddy Dessert, with husband Bryan.

In August, the Bellas opened up to PEOPLE about their new additions, raving about the love they have for their expanding families. "I've been up since 3 a.m., but this is what I've wanted my whole life," Nikki said at the time. "The fact that he's here — I'm just so in love and happy."

"That's what happens when you're on an infant schedule," added Brie. "But like Nikki said, the love is just so overpowering that even though you're so tired, that bliss just takes over."

After giving birth, the sisters were placed into hospital rooms right next to each other, and they got to meet their new nephews for the first time.

"What's crazy about Buddy and Matteo is they both have the same scream-cry," Nikki said. "It's the cutest high-pitch noise and they're identical. Even their coos are identical and they're so cute. Now, Matteo, he will grunt and like punch my boobs when he's breastfeeding. Artem and I will sit and laugh because it's perfect little punches he'll do. He grunts at me, so I feel like I have a little boxer on my hands."