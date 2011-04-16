Her decision to keep things quiet added an interesting twist to her revealing Maxim photo shoot, shot when McKellar - already developing some extra curves! - was 11 weeks along in her pregnancy.

When Danica McKellar discovered she was expecting a baby with husband Mike Verta just months after suffering a miscarriage, the former The Wonder Years actress knew she wasn’t ready to share her happy news with the world quite yet.

However, her decision to keep things quiet added an interesting twist to her revealing Maxim photo shoot, shot when McKellar — already developing some extra curves! — was 11 weeks along in her pregnancy.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I wasn’t really showing yet, but I couldn’t suck in my stomach,” she tells WebMd. “Let’s just say no one asked me if I’d had any work done.”



Determined to deliver now 7-month-old son Draco naturally, McKellar not only accomplished her goal, but admits her participation in the birth was the greatest reward for her hard work.

“[I was able to] pull out Draco myself,” she raves. “[The doctor said], ‘Come and get him!’ It was one of the most amazing moments of my life.”

Fully enjoying life as first-time parents, McKellar, 36, and Verta have already made plans to further expand their family. “The plan is to have them two and a half years apart,” she reveals.