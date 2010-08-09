Danica McKellar Predicts Baby Will Be a Mini Mathematician

Expecting her first child in September, there is little doubt that times have changed for Danica McKellar since she stole the hearts of many as Winnie on The Wonder Years.

However the actress insists some things will always be forever — including her love for math, a quality she hopes to pass on to baby!

“I know music in general is supposed to be good for babies to hear. But I sing this one math song — ‘The Quadratic Formula Song.’ It’s sung to Pop Goes the Weasel. X equals negative B, plus or minus a square root, of B squared minus 4 A C, all over 2 A,” laughs McKellar in the September issue of Pregnancy.

“It’s such a cute little song. I went online once and saw a little 2-year-old singing it and thought, ‘Okay, that’s going to be my child,'” says the author of Math Doesn’t Suck and Kiss My Math.

In the final months of her pregnancy, McKellar, 35, is focusing on her changing body — and staying strong when it comes to her sweet tooth!

“I’ve had two kinds of cravings — healthy and not so healthy. The healthy one is plain yogurt that I eat every morning — one third of those big tubs topped with a banana and what I call ‘bird seed,'” she reveals. “I have other cravings, but I don’t indulge them.”

Interested in hypnobirthing, although admits she has “no idea if I will be able to pull that off,” McKellar is just hoping her husband Mike Verta is there to witness the big arrival.

“The plan is he will be in the room when I deliver, but he’s a little squeamish about blood, so we’ll just hope for the best!”