Baby boy DeHaan has arrived!

Dane DeHaan and Anna Wood are the proud new parents of a son named Bert Apollo DeHaan, whom they welcomed earlier this week, they both shared on social media Thursday.

Wood, 34, shared the same image and wrote of Bert, "He is our rainbow baby. Not just because of the loss we suffered before we conceived him. He also brings a hope and joy in this scary sad time for our nation and world. He was born weeks early in nyc in the middle of a global pandemic."

"He is already a brave tiny warrior who has reminded us to live, love, and stay present in his five short days earthside," the actress added. "We can't wait to keep learning from him. Meet Bert Apollo DeHaan!"

Wood and DeHaan, who wed in 2012, shared their pregnancy news with an adorable set of photos that they each posted to Instagram on the day after Christmas.

"DeHaan Party of Four comin' atcha in 2020👱🏼‍♂️👩🏻👧🏻👶🏻 !!!!!!" they wrote, along with an adorable family photo, in which Bowie was visibly excited to welcome her baby brother.

In the family snapshot, the big sister-to-be wore a tiny tiara and waved at the camera. In the second photo shared by her parents, Bowie was seen smiling while holding a blue, infant-sized onesie that read, "little brother."

In January, DeHaan, Wood and Bowie took a trip to New York City, where they went sightseeing and took photos in front of the Statue of Liberty. "The whole #fam 🗽," wrote The Amazing Spider-Man 2 actor alongside a group shot, which showed his wife placing her hand on her belly.

Ahead of his daughter's arrival, DeHaan told PEOPLE he was "spoiling" his wife "as much as [he] can."

"I'm always making sure she gets enough massages and has everything she needs," the actor added. "I'm trying to take care of her, but she can also take care of herself. She's a strong person!"