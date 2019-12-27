Baby Boy on the Way! Dane DeHaan and Anna Wood Expecting Second Child

Dane DeHaan and Anna Wood are expecting their second child!

The pair, who are parents to 2½-year-old daughter Bowie Rose, announced on Thursday that the actress, 33, is pregnant with their baby boy. Both DeHaan and Wood shared the news with an adorable set of photos that they each posted to Instagram on the day after Christmas.

“DeHaan Party of Four comin’ atcha in 2020👱🏼‍♂️👩🏻👧🏻👶🏻 !!!!!!” they wrote, along with an adorable family photo, in which Bowie is visibly excited to welcome her baby brother.

In the family snapshot, the big sister-to-be is wearing a tiny tiara and waves towards the camera. In the second photo shared by her parents, she is seen smiling while holding a blue, infant-sized onesie that reads “little brother.”

Actress and Saturday Night Live alum Molly Shannon commented on DeHaan’s post, writing, “Congratulations!!! So exciting. Your daughter is just precious.”

The proud parents welcomed their baby girl Bowie Rose on April 2, 2017.

Ahead of his daughter’s arrival, DeHaan told PEOPLE: “I’m spoiling [Anna] as much as I can. I’m always making sure she gets enough massages and has everything she needs. I’m trying to take care of her, but she can also take care of herself. She’s a strong person!”

The couple also told PEOPLE how they felt about becoming parents. “We are so excited and already so in love. And Dane is going to be the best daddy. I can’t wait!” Wood said at the time.

Wood and DeHaan shared the news of Bowie Rose’s arrival on social media when she was born in April 2017.

“Overjoyed to introduce our daughter, Bowie Rose DeHaan,” Wood captioned the sweet photo of her newborn daughter at the time. “She is the light of our lives. Happy Easter! 🐰🐣❤🌟👶🏻.”

Excited dad DeHaan shared a black-and-white hospital photo shortly after Bowie Rose was born. He was pictured snuggling his little one close to his chest. “🎶You’re not a baby Bowie, you’re my friend 🎶,” he wrote. The Amazing Spider-Man 2 star also posted two more photos of his baby girl sound asleep and another one of Wood holding her in a wrap and smiling shortly after.

Wood and DeHaan wed in 2012.