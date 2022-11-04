Dane Cook Says He 'Can't Wait' to Have Kids with Fiancée Kelsi Taylor 'When the Time Is Right'

"I love kids," the comedian tells PEOPLE while discussing his latest comedy special, Above It All

By
Lanae Brody
Lanae Brody Author Bio
Lanae Brody

Senior Reporter Emerging Content, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 4, 2022 11:05 AM
dane-cook
Photo: Black Tap

Dane Cook can't wait to tie the knot with his fiancée Kelsie Taylor, and he's already thinking about kids sometime after the couple says their 'I do's.'

"I can't wait to be very honest with you," the comedian, 50, tells PEOPLE about becoming a father while at the couple's Hollywood Hills home where he filmed his special, out now on his website. "I'm just excited at the possibility. Her sister just had her second baby and I love seeing her with the kid. She loves it and I love kids. When the time is right, we'll check it out."

The Good Luck Chuck actor, 50, surprised the fitness instructor, 24, with a beachside proposal back in July and the couple has never been happier.

"The second he began to reach for his back pocket, my stomach flipped," Taylor exclusively told PEOPLE over the summer. "I couldn't have asked for the moment to have been more perfect. All that was going through my brain was, 'Wait, is this actually happening right now? Is he proposing?'"

"We sat together on the deck, shared laughs, held hands and watched that giant moon sparkle across the ocean," Cook added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

dane cook
Courtney Cook

In fact, Cook already knows what kind of parent he'll be.

"I could see myself hopefully as the kind of dad that loves to listen, loves to be there, loves to collaborate, but still teach you to set those boundaries and only want to pull the best out of yourself," the comedian shares. "If I could implement that message. Isn't this the part now where you go, 'That's not the kid you get,' and you get something completely different? You're on their journey and I'm sure that's what it becomes."

Cook's father, who passed away in 2007, is already inspiring the way he'd like to raise his own children one day.

Dane Cook and Fiancée, Kelsi Taylor
Kelsi Taylor/Instagram

"I was just talking to Kelsie about it the other day, saying, 'I like that mix of the idea of there's fun, there's joy and energy, but you still want those boundaries.' My dad was good at being the disciplinarian when he wasn't being fun, and I go, 'I think I'd be like that.' My dad could be a no b-----it, no-nonsense, don't be a talker, be a do-er."

Although they don't have a firm date set, the couple is excited to be in the thick of the wedding planning process as they take their time to enjoy being engaged.

"We don't have a date, but we're moving towards [one]," Cook reveals. "We just want to enjoy this whole thing. It was also like, we're engaged and then all this stuff is happening. It's kind of like, 'Let's finish work,' and then we have some great travel plans through the fall and winter. I think we're probably going to be right around next fall."

Related Articles
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 08: Comedian Dane Cook and Girlfriend Kelsi Taylor attend the 15th Annual Oscar Qualifying HollyShorts Film Festival Opening Night Smirnoff Pre-Reception on August 08, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images for HollyShorts Film Festival)
Dane Cook and Fiancée Kelsi Taylor 'Make Jokes' About Their Relationship: 'You Can't Really Hurt Us'
Fortune Feimster rollout
Fortune Feimster Jokes Being 'Obsessed' with Her Dog Leaves No Time for Kids with Wife Jax Smith
15th Annual Oscar Qualifying HollyShorts Film Festival Opening Night Smirnoff Pre-Reception
Who Is Dane Cook's Fiancée? All About Kelsi Taylor
Chase Chrisley, Emmy Medders
Chase Chrisley Wants to Have as Many Kids as Fiancée Emmy Medders Is 'Willing': 'I'm Ready'
Charlie Day and Mary Elizabeth Ellis attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Amazon Prime's "I Want You Back" at ROW DTLA on February 08, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Charlie Day's Wife? All About Mary Elizabeth Ellis
dane cook
Dane Cook Reveals He's Engaged to Kelsi Taylor After 5 Years Together: 'I Was So Ready to Ask Her'
Carl Radke, Lindsay Hubbard
'Summer House' Star Lindsay Hubbard Says She and Carl Radke Haven't Started Wedding Planning Yet
Jennifer Hart engaged
Jennifer Hart Recounts Romantic Engagement Proposal from Rob Ricotta: 'He Gave Me Zero Hints'
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz
Brooklyn Beckham Says He Is 'Ready to Have Kids' with Wife Nicola Peltz: 'Can't Wait'
Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile arrive to the 2021 People's Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on December 7, 2021 in Santa Monica, California
Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt's Relationship Timeline
luke cook, kara cook
Luke Cook and Wife Kara Reveal They're Expecting Baby No. 2 with Hilarious Maternity Photos
Nick Thompson and Danielle Ruhl attend the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California on March 22, 2022
Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson's Relationship Timeline
scott hoying engagement
Pentatonix's Scott Hoying Shares the Details of His Romantic Beach Proposal to Fiancé Mark Manio
Christine Taylor and Ben Stiller during The Andre Agassi Charitable Foundation's 11th Annual "Grand Slam for Children" Fundraiser - Red Carpet at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor's Relationship Timeline
Summer House Stars Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke Are Engaged After Romantic Beachside Proposal — See Her Ring. Phot credit: Adam Szulewski Olga Lezhepekova
Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke Are Engaged! Inside the 'Summer House' Couple's Romantic Proposal
Jessica Batten
'Love Is Blind' 's Jessica Batten Is Married to Benjamin McGrath — See All the Details!