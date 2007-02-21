Dancing with the Stars' Ashly Costa expecting
Dancing with the Stars Ashly DelGrosso Costa, 24, is expecting her first child. The dancer, who has teamed with Joey McIntyre, Master P, and Harry Hamlin on the hit show, is four months pregnant and due in July.
Due to the pregnancy, producers have decided not to have her back for DWTS Season 4, which begins in March. However, Ashly does hope to return to the show as a new mommy next year.
She and her husband Mike were married in October 2006.
Source: Ashly Costa
Thanks to CBB reader Lora.