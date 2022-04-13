Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

"Most people assume deaf parents want hearing children; in fact the opposite is true. It's a positive celebration for us," says Nyle DiMarco

DWTS Champ Nyle DiMarco Is 'Very Open' to Having Kids, Would Be Happy If They Were Deaf

Nyle DiMarco isn't sure if he's going to have a family of his own yet, but if the model, producer and deaf activist winds up having kids, he's certain of one thing: "Obviously the most important thing is a healthy child, but if they were deaf, I'd celebrate twice as hard!"

"My parents embrace deaf culture," DiMarco tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "Most people assume deaf parents want hearing children; in fact the opposite is true. It's a positive celebration for us."

DiMarco and his family have always communicated with ASL, which he had been taught from birth.

"Growing up in the deaf community, I never saw myself as different," he says. "Until I went to a mainstream public school in fifth grade. When weeks of trying to get to know people turned into months, I got really antsy. It was difficult."

Now, DiMarco who started his own production company in 2020, is determined to continue breaking barriers for the deaf community.

He produced Deaf U — a Netflix reality series that follows the lives of deaf and hard of hearing students at Gallaudet University, his D.C. alma mater — and the documentary short Audible he produced was just nominated for an Oscar.