J.R. Martinez Welcomes Daughter Lauryn Anabelle

But nothing beats the feeling Martinez had when he and girlfriend Diana Gonzalez-Jones welcomed daughter Lauryn Anabelle Martinez on Wednesday evening, May 2 in Los Angeles.

“She’s already got a nickname — Belle,” Martinez, 28, tells PEOPLE of his newborn baby girl, who weighed in at 7 lbs., 13 oz. and is 21 inches long.

“She has a couple of cute little freckles on her cheeks, a full head of hair and the cutest little lips,” he continues.

“It’s just amazing to see her, finally. She’s beautiful.”



The Iraq war veteran and Gonzalez-Jones met when he landed a role on All My Children in 2008, and announced in December that they were expecting their first child.

“God has a tremendous sense of humor that he wants to continue to surround me with women,” Martinez said with a laugh, revealing that a baby girl was on the way.