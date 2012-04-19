"In a couple of weeks I'm going to be a father," he muses. "I'm going to be holding a baby that I'm going to take care of for the rest of her life," he muses.

The final countdown is on for J.R. Martinez and Diana Gonzelez-Jones to welcome their baby girl!

“Baby is around the corner. We’re getting diaper bags ready to go to the hospital, it’s that intense,” the dad-to-be, 28, told PEOPLE while offering his support at Dancing With the Stars.

“[We’re finishing] the nursery’s final touches. It’s really amazing to see how everything is coming together.”

Despite putting all the preparations in place for his daughter’s May arrival, the reality of pending daddy duty is still a bit overwhelming for the actor.

“In a couple of weeks I’m going to be a father,” he muses. “I’m going to be holding a baby that I’m going to take care of for the rest of her life.”



Fortunately, after receiving sound advice from his mom, Martinez is confident all the pieces will instantly fall into place.

“As my mom told me when I was a kid, ‘You’ll never know what a love of a parent is until you actually have a [baby],'” he shares. “So now she’s saying, ‘Get ready. Get ready for that love to just intensify and go to a whole other level.'”