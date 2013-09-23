Elizabeth Berkley: Why My Son Isn't Sitting in the DWTS Audience

"Being a new mom, I want for my son to always see me make choices that honor my own passions too," the actress, 41, told PEOPLE.

She’s so excited, she’s so excited, she’s so …. happy to be back dancing.

Fourteen months after welcoming son Sky Cole, former Saved By the Bell star Elizabeth Berkley is finding it “hard” to balance the demands of a ballroom with a baby — but she wouldn’t have it any other way.

“Being a new mom, I want for my son to always see me make choices that honor my own passions too,” the actress and author, 41, told PEOPLE following the season debut of Dancing With the Stars.



“I think it’s important for a child to grow up and see their parent also passionate about something that they love, maybe artistically.”



Aside from teaching her baby boy an important life lesson, Berkley’s motivation to compete for the mirror ball trophy has much to do with her own personal journey.

“I want him to see that it’s never too late to be courageous,” she explains. “Also, for myself, I wanted to challenge myself and step in and walk through my fears about doing a show like this.”

For now, Sky — who was not in the audience to watch his mom and her pro partner Valentin Chmerkovskiy score a 24 for their first dance — will have to settle on seeing her weekly performances through the television screen.

“He wasn’t here because I need to test it out and see … He might reach for me and cry because he might not understand yet. He might be a little young,” Berkley says.