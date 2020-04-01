Dancing with the Stars Alum Karina Smirnoff Welcomes a Son

Image zoom MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

Karina Smirnoff just performed a quickstep into motherhood!

The Dancing with the Stars alum, 42, gave birth to her first child, a baby boy, in Los Angeles this week, PEOPLE confirms.

“Karina and baby are healthy and well,” a source close to Smirnoff tells PEOPLE. “She’s already head over heels in love. She’s excited for the next journey.”

Smirnoff revealed her baby news in December, sharing a photo of herself holding up a positive First Response Early Result pregnancy test on Instagram.

“I’m super excited to start a new chapter in my life,” she told PEOPLE exclusively at the time of her announcement. “I’ve always wanted to be a mom. I have so many emotions that I’m going through. I’m nervous, excited, over the moon happy and overwhelmed.”

Added the then-mother-to-be, “Everyone has been so great, gracious and has given me so much information. I’m just trying to keep up! But I’m very grateful for the gift I’ve been given. I can’t wait to be a mom.”

The star captioned her announcement on social media, “Thanks @FirstReponsePregnancy for confirming that I will have a little one to train on the dance floor! #BabySmirnoff coming in 2020!”

Smirnoff, who preferred not to disclose the baby’s father’s identity at the time, has expressed her desire to have a family in recent years.

“I’m at the place in my life that I want to be a mom more than anything and I want to be a wife,” she previously told PEOPLE in 2015, shortly after calling off her engagement to Jason Adelman. “I want to live for another human being and give that little guy or girl everything I have.”