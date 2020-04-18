Dance Party! Gabrielle Union and Stepdaughter Zaya Jump for Joy in Sweet Photo

Gabrielle Union and her stepdaughter Zaya are dancing their way through quarantine!

The Bring It On star, 47, shared a photo of the duo mid-leap on Instagram Friday, both with huge smiles on their faces.

The actress captioned the joyful shot with two heart emojis.

On Thursday, Zaya shared a slow-motion video of their dance session, keeping her caption simple with “👑 👗 🌇.”

The pair showed off their dance moves from a back porch in the sunshine. Union wore a denim dress with white All Birds sneakers, while Zaya wore a camouflage t-shirt and army green shorts.

Zaya joined Union and her dad, Dwyane Wade, at the 2020 Truth Awards in March to mark her first red carpet appearance since she went public with her transition in February.

For that outing, Zaya wore a bright green tuxedo jacket paired with black pants, a pink sash and black boots. Both Wade and Union coordinated their looks to compliment Zaya’s and sporting matching jewelry.

“It was really important for Zaya’s first red carpet to be celebrating black excellence in her community, real allies show up,” Union said during her speech at the event.

“It goes beyond tweets and retweets and a check here and there,” the Breaking In star continued. “You have to show up and show what actual leadership looks like. You need to know when to shut the hell up and pass the microphone like I’m about to do right now.”

Union then handed the microphone to her husband, who thanked their friends, stylist Jason Bolden and his husband Adair, for their help in supporting Zaya.

“When our 8-year-old daughter Zaya Wade came home and said she has something to tell us, when she came out to us as a family, we admit we weren’t educated on the LGBTQ+ community as we should have been,” the NBA star said.

“So, we immediately picked up the phone and reached out to our good friends Jason and Adair,” he continued. “They helped us navigate the right language to use, the questions to ask, and what to listen for. They also reminded us to make sure Zaya knew her community and felt the love and support inside and outside her home. From working closely with Zaya to design her rooms in our homes to make sure that her authentic self was represented and that her bedroom felt like a sanctuary.”

“Now that may seem small, but they took the time to make sure Zaya felt seen and heard as she created her own space for us was key,” Wade said, going on to announce that Jason and Adair were named Zaya’s godparents.

The Miami Heat alum shared a sweet post on Instagram the day of the event celebrating his daughter.

“Everyone allow her to re-introduce herself her name is Zaya Wade!” he wrote in the caption alongside a photo of Zaya showing off her red carpet outfit. “Last night was Zaya’s first red carpet and we couldn’t have been prouder of how she handled the questions that were asked of her. She has emerged as one of the young faces and voices for the LGBTQ+ community.”

In an interview with PEOPLE in February, Wade said that he hopes to see Zaya reach her “full potential.”

“As I’m raising [Zaya], as I’m raising my kids, you just try to put them in the best situations to be able to succeed in life,” the father said. “How I do that, and how me and my wife decide to do that, may be different than another family, but we want them to know there’s always unconditional love, that it will always be support.”

“We’ve got you, no matter what,” the athlete added. “And we see you. … I see you how you see you.”