Dan O'Toole Shares Family Pic Months After Claiming Infant Daughter Was 'Taken': 'Peace and Love'

In July, Canadian sports anchor Dan O'Toole claimed his then-1-month-old daughter Oakland was missing before eventually confirming she was safe

Dan O'Toole shared a sweet family photo on Sunday, over three months after he announced his newborn daughter Oakland Eleanor Sandra was missing and then eventually "confirmed to be safe."

In the photo, the 45-year-old Canadian sportscaster holds 4-month-old Oakland tightly as his older daughters with ex-wife Corrie — Ruby, 9½, and Sydney, who turns 13 on Friday — lean in closely, smiling beside their dad.

"🙏🙏🙏 I almost forgot about the rest of 2020 thanks to this one, glorious, perfect day. My universe finally realigned. Peace and love," the father of three captioned the sweet family shot, going on to share more images to his Instagram Story.

On July 2, O'Toole made headlines when he claimed that Oakland, then 1 month old, was missing.

At the time, he posted a black-and-white snapshot of his newborn on Instagram — which he has since deleted — and wrote in the caption that he was "praying that whoever has you, is holding you. That whoever has taken you from me, is protecting you. That however has you, lets you come back into my arms."

But just hours later, O'Toole updated the caption, writing that Oakland had been found "safe."

"My baby Oakland has been confirmed to be safe. I have still not seen her or held her," he wrote. "To those that decided to bash me during this ordeal, tell me this: have you ever looked in the eyes of your kids, and not been able to tell them where their sister is or when they will see her again?"

"We are still broken," added O'Toole. "We may never be fixed again."

In a statement, the Toronto Police Department told PEOPLE at the time that it did not have a report of a missing infant pertaining to O'Toole, and that no alert had been issued.

Just over a month after the incident, O'Toole, who hosts SC with Jay and Dan on Canada's The Sports Network (TSN), returned to television in an on-air message he posted on Instagram, saying, "We all need to take a break from time to time and look after our mental health, so I've been away for a little bit while I looked after myself."

"Now I'm back, I'm feeling good and I want to thank everyone for your well wishes and support for me and my family over the last few weeks," he added. "Everyone is doing fine, and I'm thrilled to be here, so let's get on with the show."

O'Toole announced Oakland's birth on May 26. Sharing a photo of the newborn, he wrote, "When you self isolate long enough, you get one of these as a door prize!!"