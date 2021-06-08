Big Brother Winner Dan Gheesling Expecting Third Baby with Wife Chelsea: 'Been Enjoying Dad Life'

Dan Gheesling and his wife Chelsea are already parents to sons Desmond, 4, and Miles, 3

Dan Gheesling has a new houseguest on the way!

The Big Brother star - who won season 10 of the CBS show in 2008 and was the season 14 runner-up - is expecting his third baby with wife Chelsea, he announced on social media. The pair also share sons Desmond, 5 next month, and Miles, 3.

"Baby #3 on the way - we are all very excited," tweeted Gheesling, 37, alongside a family group selfie.

On Instagram, the reality star shared a photo with Chelsea smiling while holding up an ultrasound image of their baby on the way and writing, "Excited to welcome a third child to our family!!! We are very excited =)"

Gheesling tells E! News that he'll consider allowing his kids to one day watch his stints on Big Brother.

"I'd imagine one day my kids will figure out I won a TV show, but I won't be the one to tell them! Big Brother has been such a great part of my life and am so grateful for the experience," he says, "but my kids just know me as Daddy, so I'm going to keep it that way for as long as I can."