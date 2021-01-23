NBA Star Damian Lillard and Fiancée Kay'La Hanson Welcome Twins: 'Call me Daddy Dame'

"Just call me Daddy Dame from now on..." the Portland Trail Blazers star wrote on Instagram

From three to five!

Damian Lillard and fiancée Kay'La Hanson welcomed twins on Thursday, son Kalii Laheem Lillard and daughter Kali Emma Lee Lillard. The 30-year-old Portland Trail Blazers star also shares 2½-year-old son Damian Jr. with Hanson.

Lillard shared the news of his twins' birth with an Instagram post, sharing a photo of the family from the hospital.

"Just call me Daddy Dame from now on..." Lillard wrote in the caption, going on to explain his new son and daughter's names. "Kali Emma Lee Lillard (Callie...girl) and Kalii Laheem Lillard (kuh-lee ..boy )"

The athlete also shared an older photo from Hanson's pregnancy with the twins that also included Damian Jr., adding in the caption, "Couldn’t leave jr out... 1-21-21 ❤️🎁🙏🏽"

Image zoom Damian Lillard, Kay'La Hanson and son Damian Jr. | Credit: George Barberis for Pottery Barn Kids

Lillard proposed to his longtime girlfriend last February during the NBA All-Star weekend at a private party. The couple has been dating since college at Weber State.

When he announced the pregnancy news back in August, Lillard joked about welcoming a daughter to the family.

"I'm a DADDY DADDY now 😂😂😂... happy for another boy but this girl gone hit different," he wrote on Instagram at the time, along with a portrait of himself, Hanson and Damian Jr. all holding out two peas in a pod.

Giving a tour of their sweet nursery for their two new additions, Hanson told PEOPLE in December that the parents set out to make a "comfortable and modern" space.