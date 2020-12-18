Inside Damian Lillard, Pregnant Fiancée Kay'La's 'Comfortable' Nursery for Twins: 'So Excited'

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Damian Lillard and fiancée Kay'La Hanson, who share 2-year-old son Damian Jr., are expecting twins, a boy and a girl

Damian Lillard is gearing up for two new additions!

The 30-year-old Portland Trail Blazers star announced in August that he and fiancée Kay'La Hanson are expecting twins, a girl and another boy (Lillard and Hanson welcomed son Damian Jr., 2½, back in March 2018).

While nesting for their babies on the way, the couple teamed up with Pottery Barn Kids and set out to make a "comfortable and modern" space.

"Damian and I are so excited about the nursery for our twins," Hanson tells PEOPLE. "We wanted to create a space that was both comfortable and modern, with dark browns and creams."

Adds Hanson of the final result, "We love the way it turned out."

Their final nursery features a pair of Lennox Convertible Cribs ($699-$998 each), as well as the Lennox Extra Wide Dresser and Topper Set ($1,299), both GREENGUARD Gold Certified pieces available through Pottery Barn Kids.

Over the matching cribs hang the Stars & Cloud Ceiling Mobile ($69).

When he announced the pregnancy news back in August, Lillard joked about welcoming a daughter to the family. Lillard proposed to his longtime girlfriend in February during the NBA All-Star weekend at a private party. The couple has been dating since college at Weber State.