Inside Damian Lillard, Pregnant Fiancée Kay'La's 'Comfortable' Nursery for Twins: 'So Excited'
Damian Lillard and fiancée Kay'La Hanson, who share 2-year-old son Damian Jr., are expecting twins, a boy and a girl
Damian Lillard is gearing up for two new additions!
The 30-year-old Portland Trail Blazers star announced in August that he and fiancée Kay'La Hanson are expecting twins, a girl and another boy (Lillard and Hanson welcomed son Damian Jr., 2½, back in March 2018).
While nesting for their babies on the way, the couple teamed up with Pottery Barn Kids and set out to make a "comfortable and modern" space.
"Damian and I are so excited about the nursery for our twins," Hanson tells PEOPLE. "We wanted to create a space that was both comfortable and modern, with dark browns and creams."
Adds Hanson of the final result, "We love the way it turned out."
Their final nursery features a pair of Lennox Convertible Cribs ($699-$998 each), as well as the Lennox Extra Wide Dresser and Topper Set ($1,299), both GREENGUARD Gold Certified pieces available through Pottery Barn Kids.
The two little ones' future room also comes furnished with the Dream Swivel Glider & Ottoman ($249-$999) and, contributing to a whimsical spirit, Lillard and Hanson chose the Nolan Woodland Animals Baby Bedding ($29-$237), Shaped Owl Storage ($79) and the Llama Plush Collection ($49-$149).
Over the matching cribs hang the Stars & Cloud Ceiling Mobile ($69).
When he announced the pregnancy news back in August, Lillard joked about welcoming a daughter to the family. Lillard proposed to his longtime girlfriend in February during the NBA All-Star weekend at a private party. The couple has been dating since college at Weber State.
"I'm a DADDY DADDY now 😂😂😂... happy for another boy but this girl gone hit different," he wrote on Instagram at the time, along with a portrait of himself, Hanson and Damian Jr. all holding out two peas in a pod.