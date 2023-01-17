Dallas Cowboys' Micah Parsons Welcomes a Baby Girl Two Days Before NFL Team's Wild Card Win

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is having an extraordinary week.

Not only did his team advance to the divisional round after beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Parsons, 23, became a father for the second time on Saturday, which Scott Van Pelt brought up while interviewing the NFL player following the Monday Night Football victory.

"Hold on, did you just have a daughter two days ago?" he asked Parsons.

"Yeah!" the linebacker-turned-defensive end replied enthusiastically.

"Man, who cares about this football stuff, man," Van Pelt said, switching gears to talking fatherhood. "Being a girl dad, there's nothing like it, man. Just wait, you think you are in love now, just wait."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Man, I already know," Parsons — who is also dad to a 5-year-old son, Malcolm — replied.

"Every time she cries, I play my favorite artist, Rod Wave, and I sing it to her. She's got me wrapped already," he shared. "I can't wait to get home to her. I can't wait to get back to just lay with her."

"You got no shot!" Van Pelt said of raising a little girl. "You got no shot! Wait until she says, 'I love you daddy.' There's nothing better."

After missing practice ahead of the matchup to be with his wife for the birth, Parsons took to Twitter to announce his daughter's arrival to the world.

"7.1 ounces! Thank you God for blessing me with most beautiful baby girl!" he tweeted about his second child's birth.

Parsons was drafted by the Cowboys as a first-round pick in 2021, eager to make his family's dreams come true through an NFL career.

Joined by Malcolm on the red carpet at the NFL Draft last April, Parsons chatted with Overtime about how his upbringing drove him to success in professional sports.

"First person I'll hug is my Mom," Parsons said, anticipating the moment he'd be drafted. "Since I was four years old, I told her that 'I didn't want to live like this,' and I was going to go to the NFL."

"I know she's going to be the person smiling the most, I can't wait to embrace it, but he's all going to be worth it. Her and My Dad," he continued. "They're the ones who got me there."