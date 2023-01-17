Dallas Cowboys' Micah Parsons Welcomes a Baby Girl Two Days Before NFL Team's Wild Card Win

Micah Parsons is now a father of two after welcoming a daughter Saturday

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 17, 2023 01:55 PM
Dallas Cowboys' Micah Parsons Beams as Scott Van Pelt Congratulates Him on Welcoming a Daughter
Photo: Kevin Sabitus/Getty

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is having an extraordinary week.

Not only did his team advance to the divisional round after beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Parsons, 23, became a father for the second time on Saturday, which Scott Van Pelt brought up while interviewing the NFL player following the Monday Night Football victory.

"Hold on, did you just have a daughter two days ago?" he asked Parsons.

"Yeah!" the linebacker-turned-defensive end replied enthusiastically.

"Man, who cares about this football stuff, man," Van Pelt said, switching gears to talking fatherhood. "Being a girl dad, there's nothing like it, man. Just wait, you think you are in love now, just wait."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Man, I already know," Parsons — who is also dad to a 5-year-old son, Malcolm — replied.

"Every time she cries, I play my favorite artist, Rod Wave, and I sing it to her. She's got me wrapped already," he shared. "I can't wait to get home to her. I can't wait to get back to just lay with her."

"You got no shot!" Van Pelt said of raising a little girl. "You got no shot! Wait until she says, 'I love you daddy.' There's nothing better."

After missing practice ahead of the matchup to be with his wife for the birth, Parsons took to Twitter to announce his daughter's arrival to the world.

"7.1 ounces! Thank you God for blessing me with most beautiful baby girl!" he tweeted about his second child's birth.

Parsons was drafted by the Cowboys as a first-round pick in 2021, eager to make his family's dreams come true through an NFL career.

Joined by Malcolm on the red carpet at the NFL Draft last April, Parsons chatted with Overtime about how his upbringing drove him to success in professional sports.

"First person I'll hug is my Mom," Parsons said, anticipating the moment he'd be drafted. "Since I was four years old, I told her that 'I didn't want to live like this,' and I was going to go to the NFL."

"I know she's going to be the person smiling the most, I can't wait to embrace it, but he's all going to be worth it. Her and My Dad," he continued. "They're the ones who got me there."

Related Articles
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers speaks to the media after losing to the Dallas Cowboys 31-14 in the NFC Wild Card playoff game
Tom Brady Doesn't Talk Future Plans Following Playoff Defeat: 'Not The Way We Wanted to End It'
Tom Brady
Rob Gronkowski Says He Would 'Be Surprised' if Tom Brady Returns to Patriots in Upcoming Free Agency
tom brady, jack brady
Tom Brady Reveals Son Jack, 15, Has Started to Borrow His Clothes: 'Young Man's Rite of Passage'
JJ Watt Greeted on Field By Son Koa
J.J. Watt Says He Will Retire from NFL After Final Game of Season: 'It's Been an Absolute Honor'
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepares for a game against the Arizona Cardinals
Tom Brady Says 'I'm Going to Take My Time' Before Deciding to Retire for Good: 'That's It for Me'
Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen and family
Tom Brady's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Tom Brady
All About Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan's Son Jack
Trevon Diggs and Aaiden Diggs
All About Trevon Diggs' Son Aaiden Diggs
Tom Brady Calls Texts From Son Ben Ahead of Monday Night Football the 'Best Motivation'
Tom Brady Shares Texts He Received From Son Ben Ahead of Monday Night Football: 'Best Motivation'
brock purdy, tom brady
Brock Purdy's Dad Tears Up as Son Leads 49ers to Big Win Over Tom Brady During Hometown Game
Brittany Williams and Josh Allen attends the 9th Annual NFL Honors at Adrienne Arsht Center on February 01, 2020 in Miami, Florida
Who Is Josh Allen's Girlfriend? All About Brittany Williams
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with his daughter Vivian during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl boat parade
Tom Brady Dedicates NFL Win to Daughter Vivian on Her Birthday, Says 'She Was Worried' About Game
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes
All About Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes' Kids
Mandatory Credit: Photo by David Richard/AP/Shutterstock (13639878y) Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady warms up before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns in Cleveland Buccaneers Browns Football, Cleveland, United States - 27 Nov 2022
Tampa Bay and Tom Brady Lose Game Following First Thanksgiving Since Gisele Bündchen Divorce
Jake Matthews and Meggi Matthews baby
NFL's Jake Matthews Travels to Atlanta for Son's Birth, Makes It to Game Hours Later in Charlotte
Peyton Manning (18) has a little fun with his son Marshall who tackles him and his daughter Mosley (R) after practice on day four of the Denver Broncos 2014 training camp July 27, 2014 at Sports Authority Field at Mile High
Peyton Manning's 2 Kids: Everything to Know About His Twins