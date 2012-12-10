Spotted: Jennifer Garner and Seraphina's Coffee Break

Jennifer Garner and daughter Seraphina Rose Elizabeth, 4 next month, grab coffee -- and some mommy-and-me time -- in Brentwood, Calif. Friday morning.

Taking a break from filming The Dallas Buyer’s Club in New Orleans, the actress has been fitting in plenty of time with her family — including Violet Anne, 7, and Samuel Garner, 9 months — while home on the west coast.

“We both know we couldn’t do what we do without each other,” Garner, 40, told InStyle of husband Ben Affleck.

“Ben always says, ‘If you love it, we can make it happen.'”

