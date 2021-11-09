Ghost Brothers' Dalen Spratt and Wife Stacey Welcome First Baby, Daughter Axel Lee

The actor, 35, and wife Stacey Lee welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Axel Lee Spratt, on Tuesday, Sept. 14, in Atlanta, his rep confirms to PEOPLE. Baby Axel weighed 8 lbs., 7 oz. and measured 21¼ inches long at birth.

"We truly didn't know our hearts could exist outside of our bodies until we looked at our baby girl Axel," the couple tells PEOPLE while sharing exclusive photos of their newborn.

The new parents, who tied the knot in April, drew inspiration from the Showtime drama Billions when choosing their baby girl's moniker.

"We fell in love with the main character Bobby Axelrod. We knew that whenever we had a child, we wanted them to be as intelligent, and strong, and bold as that character played by Damian Lewis," they share. "We ended up taking out the Axel part and loving its meaning (My Father is Peace)…. Mix that with Axel Foley (Eddie Murphy in Beverly Hills Cop), and we knew she would be destined for greatness… or at least a career in tv and film."

The first-time dad announced on Instagram in July that he and his wife were expecting a baby girl.



"🎀AXEL LEE SPRATT🎀 #ComingSoon," he wrote alongside a photo of him and his wife in pink outfits standing in front of a light-up sign reading "Axel."

Spratt and Lee, former Miss Michigan USA, tied the knot at the Ashton Gardens in Atlanta on April 21, PEOPLE exclusively announced at the time.

"It was purely magical," the couple told PEOPLE of their special day. "The ceremony was in a small chapel with large windows, greenery and candles everywhere. The room was filled with the love and support of our closest family and friends."

"The chapel was filled with live string music followed by an operatic rendition of the Lord's Prayer," the pair added, noting that they exchanged traditional vows.

"The reception felt like a fairy tale with us having our first dance on a large cloud of smoke. The drinks were flowing, people were dancing and [having] a funky good time. Then everyone got to experience a nice end of night snack from our on-site food truck, sponsored by Slutty Vegan," they shared.

The ceremony was attended by 92 of the couple's loved ones, including former NFL player Willie Colon, actor Anthony Dalton, restaurateur Pinky Cole and Spratt's fellow Ghost Brothers costars Juwan Mass and Marcus Harvey.