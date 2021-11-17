Top Chef's Dale Talde Welcomes Second Baby, Son Rye Young Min, with Wife Agnes: 'Full Hearts'
Dale Talde and wife Agnes Chung Talde are also parents to son Everest, 3
Dale Talde's newest sous chef has arrived!
The Top Chef judge, 43, and his wife Agnes Chung Talde welcomed their second child together, son Rye Young Min Talde, on Tuesday, Nov. 9, his rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively. The pair are also parents to 3-year-old son Everest.
Baby Rye arrived at 4:52 p.m. weighing 7 lbs., 10.2 oz., and measuring 20.25 inches long at birth.
"Agnes, big brother Everest, and I have full hearts as we welcome Rye Young Min Talde to our family. Our pup George is also thrilled to have another little human to play with," Talde tells PEOPLE, noting that baby Rye was a "beautiful surprise coming a week early in Hackensack, NJ."
"He also has a birthday twin — my older brother had a daughter (who came a month early) on the same exact day in Chicago," he adds.
Talde also reveals the meaning behind his newborn's name, explaining, "Beyond the obvious culinary connection, the name Rye means 'king' in Gaelic. His Korean middle name Young Min means prosperity and intelligence."
"His brother Everest's Korean name is Young Jun, which means eternal and handsome. Jun also means 'junior' in Filipino," says Talde.
Along with their baby boy, Talde and his wife are staying busy with numerous new projects on the horizon.
"We have a new food and beverage project slated to open in LaGuardia Airport in 2022," he tells PEOPLE. "We will also expand our Michelin New Plate establishment Goosefeather further on the Tarrytown House Estate property this summer with our soon-to-be named outdoor rum bar on the Front Lawn."
The chef first revealed he and his wife were expecting another son back in May.
Talde shared a picture to Instagram of Everest hugging the family dog, who was wearing a sign reading, "sweet, precious, adorable baby boy." The picture also featured a set of blue balloons behind the toddler.
"@everesteatstheworld is going to have a little brother. @agneschung and I can't wait to meet our new addition," the restaurateur captioned the adorable photo.
Chung Talde also posted the happy news to her own Instagram page, sharing a video of Everest jumping for joy while throwing blue confetti into the air.
"Guess what? We're adding another baby boy to the Talde family!!! We are so excited 💙," the mom of two wrote.
