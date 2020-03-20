Fatherhood, Lap 2! Dale Earnhardt Jr. Expecting Second Child — See His Priceless Reaction

Image zoom Dale Earnhardt Jr. and wife Amy

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is about to be a father of two!

The NASCAR driver, 45, is expecting his second child with wife Amy, the latter announced on Instagram this week with the help of the couple’s daughter Isla Rose, who turns 2 next month.

“I’m gonna be a sister!” Isla adorably proclaimed in a video Amy, 37, posted Wednesday, throwing her hands in the air in excitement.

Amy followed up with a clip of the moment she told her husband the good news, showing him reacting to seeing Isla wearing a shirt saying, “Super Amazing Sister.” The shirt led him to respond, “What?! How do you know it’s a girl?!”

“She’s the sister either way!” Amy told Earnhardt Jr. of Isla, while the couple laughed and the second-time dad-to-be said of his wife’s pregnancy, smiling, “Really?! Oh my God! This is a joke!”

The happy news comes seven months after Earnhardt Jr., Amy and Isla were involved in a fiery plane crash at an airport in Tennessee, in August. An Elizabethton Fire Department official told PEOPLE at the time that the couple was transported to the hospital out of an abundance of caution and without serious injuries.

“Amy and I want to thank everyone who has lifted us up with phone calls, messages and prayer,” Earnhardt Jr. shared on Twitter and Instagram following the scary incident. “We are truly blessed that all on board escaped with no serious injuries, including our daughter, our two pilots and our dog Gus.”

Amy and Earnhardt Jr., who wed on New Year’s Eve 2016, were already talking about adding another member to their family when Isla was 6 months old, with the driver telling PEOPLE in fall 2018, “We’d love to have another child.”

“We’re kind of in the trenches still, a little bit,” Amy said wryly, but noted that at their ages — at the time, he was 44 and she was 36 — conversations about having children were time sensitive.

“We want her to have a sibling, so we’ll try sooner [rather] than later,” she added.

A NASCAR superstar who was raised in racing alongside his champion father, Earnhardt Jr. announced in April 2017 that he would retire at the end of the season after decades in the sport, which had 15 times voted him the most popular driver. He has since driven part-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.