Daisy Lowe Welcomes First Baby with Fiancé Jordan Saul: 'Our Dream Girl'

"I have never known happiness or love like this. I can't stop crying tears of joy," the model said

By
Nicholas Rice
PEOPLE.com Page Avatar
Nicholas Rice

Nicholas Rice is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE Magazine. He began working with the brand as an Editorial Intern in early 2020, before later transitioning to a freelance role, and then staff positions soon after. Nicholas writes and edits anywhere between 7 to 9 stories per day on average for PEOPLE, spanning across each vertical the brand covers. Nicholas has previous work experience with Billboard, POPSUGAR, Bustle and Elite Daily. When not working, Nicholas can be found playing with his 5 dogs, listening to pop music or eating mozzarella sticks.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 9, 2023 02:26 PM
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 27: Daisy Lowe (L) and Jordan Saul attend the launch of Nick Grimshaw's book 'Soft Lad' at NoMad London on October 27, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Nick Grimshaw)
Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty for Nick Grimshaw

Daisy Lowe is a mom!

The model, 33, announced in an Instagram post on Sunday that she and fiancé Jordan Saul welcomed their first baby — a girl!

Sharing an image of herself and Saul holding their newborn, Lowe began the caption of her post, writing, "Our Easter egg finally hatched!"

"Ivy Love Saul you have made all my dreams come true- our dream girl 💘," she continued. "I have never known happiness or love like this. I can't stop crying tears of joy."

Lowe — who is the daughter of Gavin Rossdale and Pearl Lowe — then added that her daughter's "magic nana" was behind the sweet snapshot she shared.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In the comments section, Lowe was met with celebratory remarks from various famous friends.

"Congratulations," wrote Natalie Imbruglia alongside a red heart emoji, as Cara Delevingne said, "So happy for you darling!!! Sending so much love xxx."

In a post of his own, Saul shared the same image as his fiancée, whom he tagged in the photograph.

"Welcome to the 🌎 Ivy love Saul 🖤🖤🖤 👶🏽," the proud dad captioned his post.

RELATED VIDEO: Gavin Rossdale Shares Photo at Home with All 4 of His Kids: 'My Better Versions of Me'

Lowe announced that she became engaged to Saul in October 2022, sharing an Instagram photo of the pair kissing in the woods.

"We took this picture this afternoon moments before @jordanjaysaul ASKED ME TO MARRY HIM," she captioned the snap. "I said f— yes… i am officially your fiancée & I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you my hubby to be ♥️💍♥️."

Lowe then announced that the pair were expecting that same month. At the time, shared the happy news alongside a black-and-white photo of her cradling her baby bump, as well as an ultrasound picture of her baby on the way.

"I wanted to share some news with you- Jordan & I are having a baby," Lowe wrote. "We are absolutely bursting at the seams with happiness."

"I'm oscillating wildly between excitement & nervousness with a dash of morning sickness thrown in for good measure! Big love to all of you ♥️♥️♥️," she added.

Related Articles
https://www.instagram.com/reel/CqvYqEtgspk/. Keke Palmer/Instagram
Keke Palmer Celebrates Her Post-Pregnancy Body Changes After Baby Son Leo's Birth: 'Get Into It'
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 02: Actor Shemar Moore visits "Extra" at Burbank Studios on October 02, 2019 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)
Shemar Moore Shares Adorable New Photos of His Baby Girl: 'Frankie and Daddy Twinning'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 10: Halsey attends the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Festival at Crypto.com Arena on February 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Bud Light)
Halsey Shares Rare Glimpses at Life with Son Ender, 20 Months — See the Sweet Photos!
LISA-ANN-WALTER
Lisa Ann Walter's Real-Life Identical Twins Born on Same Day as 'Parent Trap' Twins: 'It's Weird'
April Birthdays, Bruce Willis - Mabel
See Sweet Photos of Celebrity Kids Celebrating Their Birthdays in April 2023
Kelly Osbourne taking her son to visit the easter bunny
Kelly Osbourne's Son Sidney Meets the Easter Bunny for the First Time — See the Cute Photo!
Behati Prinsloo Shares a Peek at Her and Adam Levine's Newborn Baby: 'I'm a Mother of Three'
Behati Prinsloo Shares Peek at Her and Adam Levine's Newborn: 'I'm a Mother of Three!'
Patti Murin and Colin Donnell Welcome Baby No. 2, a Girl: 'She Is Absolutely Perfect' [Exclusive]
Patti Murin and Colin Donnell Welcome Baby No. 2, a Girl: 'She Is Absolutely Perfect' [Exclusive]
https://www.instagram.com/p/CqqmFyguG5y/ Verified Life lately 🫀 1. Rolly Polly Olly 2. Flowers 💐 3. My everything 4. Leaking🥛 5. Blessing day 6. First time dancing @ 6 weeks postpartum 7. A pink moment 💕 8. 1.10.23 9. Friends & babies 10. ♾️
Jenna Johnson Shares Sweet Family Photos with Husband Val Chmerkovskiy and Son Rome: 'Life Lately'
Jeremy Renner and daughter Ava
Jeremy Renner Reveals What 'Scared' Daughter Ava, 10, Told Him After His Tragic Snowplow Accident
NFL Quarterback Matt Ryan and Wife Sarah Reveal They've Welcomed a Baby Boy: 'Worth the Wait'
NFL Quarterback Matt Ryan and Wife Sarah Welcome Third Baby Boy: 'Worth the Wait'
Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudekis
Olivia Wilde Claims Jason Sudeikis Is 'Not Currently Paying Child Support to Me' in Recent Filing
Priyanka Chopra Shares Adorable Photos From Inside a Temple During Daughter Malti's First Visit to India
Priyanka Chopra Enjoys Daughter Malti's First Trip to India at Mumbai Temple in Sentimental Photos
Melinda Gates grandchild
Melinda Gates Shares First Photo with Grandchild, Says There's 'Nothing Quite Like' Holding Her
Jack Black
Jack Black Says His Teen Sons 'Want to Get as Far Away from Me as Possible': 'That's Natural'
Emmy Rossum Quietly Welcomes Her Second Baby with Husband Sam Esmail: 'Our Son'
Emmy Rossum Quietly Welcomes Her Second Baby, a Son, with Husband Sam Esmail