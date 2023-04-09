Daisy Lowe Welcomes First Baby with Fiancé Jordan Saul: 'Our Dream Girl'

Daisy Lowe is a mom!

The model, 33, announced in an Instagram post on Sunday that she and fiancé Jordan Saul welcomed their first baby — a girl!

Sharing an image of herself and Saul holding their newborn, Lowe began the caption of her post, writing, "Our Easter egg finally hatched!"

"Ivy Love Saul you have made all my dreams come true- our dream girl 💘," she continued. "I have never known happiness or love like this. I can't stop crying tears of joy."

Lowe — who is the daughter of Gavin Rossdale and Pearl Lowe — then added that her daughter's "magic nana" was behind the sweet snapshot she shared.

In the comments section, Lowe was met with celebratory remarks from various famous friends.

"Congratulations," wrote Natalie Imbruglia alongside a red heart emoji, as Cara Delevingne said, "So happy for you darling!!! Sending so much love xxx."

In a post of his own, Saul shared the same image as his fiancée, whom he tagged in the photograph.

"Welcome to the 🌎 Ivy love Saul 🖤🖤🖤 👶🏽," the proud dad captioned his post.

Lowe announced that she became engaged to Saul in October 2022, sharing an Instagram photo of the pair kissing in the woods.

"We took this picture this afternoon moments before @jordanjaysaul ASKED ME TO MARRY HIM," she captioned the snap. "I said f— yes… i am officially your fiancée & I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you my hubby to be ♥️💍♥️."

Lowe then announced that the pair were expecting that same month. At the time, shared the happy news alongside a black-and-white photo of her cradling her baby bump, as well as an ultrasound picture of her baby on the way.

"I wanted to share some news with you- Jordan & I are having a baby," Lowe wrote. "We are absolutely bursting at the seams with happiness."

"I'm oscillating wildly between excitement & nervousness with a dash of morning sickness thrown in for good measure! Big love to all of you ♥️♥️♥️," she added.