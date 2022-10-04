Daisy Lowe Expecting First Baby with Fiancé Jordan Saul: 'Bursting at the Seams with Happiness'

Daisy Lowe, the daughter of Gavin Rossdale, announced earlier this month that she is engaged to Jordan Saul

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 4, 2022 06:29 PM
https://www.instagram.com/p/CiNkAtpse2m/ daisylowe Verified We took this picture this afternoon moments before @jordanjaysaul ASKED ME TO MARRY HIM!!! I said fuck yes… i am officially your fiancé & I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you my hubby to be ♥️💍♥️ 5h
Photo: daisylowe/Instagram

Daisy Lowe is going to be a mom!

The model, 33, is pregnant, expecting her first baby with fiancé Jordan Saul, she announced on Instagram Monday.

Lowe shared the happy news alongside a black-and-white photo of her cradling her baby bump as well as an ultrasound picture of her baby on the way.

"I wanted to share some news with you- Jordan & I are having a baby," she wrote. "We are absolutely bursting at the seams with happiness."

"I'm oscillating wildly between excitement & nervousness with a dash of morning sickness thrown in for good measure! Big love to all of you ♥️♥️♥️," she added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Lowe — who is the daughter of Gavin Rossdale and Pearl Lowe — announced earlier this month that she is engaged to Saul, sharing an Instagram photo of the pair kissing in the woods.

"We took this picture this afternoon moments before @jordanjaysaul ASKED ME TO MARRY HIM," she captioned the snap. "I said f— yes… i am officially your fiancée & I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you my hubby to be ♥️💍♥️."

Lowe celebrated her two-year anniversary with Saul, who is a real estate developer, in June.

"2 years of you @jordanjaysaul. I'm a few days late because we were having too much fun… to say I'm grateful for you is the biggest understatement," she shared on Instagram alongside a photo of the couple posing together. "Two years in & it feels like twenty…"

She added, "Thank you for being my favourite adventure everyday."

Related Articles
https://www.instagram.com/p/CiNkAtpse2m/ daisylowe Verified We took this picture this afternoon moments before @jordanjaysaul ASKED ME TO MARRY HIM!!! I said fuck yes… i am officially your fiancé & I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you my hubby to be ♥️💍♥️ 5h
Model Daisy Lowe Engaged to Boyfriend Jordan Saul: 'I Am Officially Your Fiancée'
Sarah Herron
'Bachelor' Alum Sarah Herron Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby with Fiancé Following IVF Journey
Caila Quinn Burrello pregnancy announcement
'Bachelor' Alum Caila Quinn Expecting First Baby with Husband Nick Burrello: 'Over the Moon'
Hunter McGrady is Pregnant with Baby No. 2
Hunter McGrady Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 with Husband: 'Feeling All the Emotions'
Ozzy Osbourne attends the Ozzy Osbourne Album Special on SiriusXM's Ozzy's Boneyard Channel at at SiriusXM Studios on July 29, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Ozzy Osbourne Says He Has a 'Crazy' Household Filled with 'Dogs' and Grandkids
Alexei Brovarnik and Loren Brovarnik new baby
'90 Day Fiancé' Stars Loren and Alexei Brovarnik Welcome Third Baby, Daughter Ariel: 'So Happy'
Kelly Osbourne gives rare glimpse at baby bump
Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Gives First Look at Her Baby Bump in Rare Photo
Gwen Stefani Celebrates Son Zuma with Throwback Pics on His 14th Birthday: 'We Love U'
Gwen Stefani Celebrates Son Zuma's 14th Birthday with Fun-Filled Pics: 'We Love U'
Jack Osbourne and Aree Gearhart
Jack Osbourne and Fiancée Aree Gearhart Welcome First Baby Together: 'New Level of Love Unlocked'
NBC News NOW Anchor Morgan Radford Announces She's Expecting Her First Baby
NBC News NOW Anchor Morgan Radford Announces She's Expecting Her First Baby
Exciting news!!! @seecreature and I are expecting a baby in the summer! Baby #4 here we come!
Jack Osbourne's Pregnant Fiancée Aree Gearhart Shows Off Baby Bump in Third Trimester: 'Still Cookin'
Gavin Rossdale and his family
Gavin Rossdale Shares Photo at Home with All 4 of His Kids: 'My Better Versions of Me'
Jenny Tolman pregnant
Jenny Tolman Reveals She's Expecting First Baby with Husband Dave Brainard in Sweet Music Video
Brittany Mahomes
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Cradles Baby Bump in Sweet Photo on Vacation with Patrick Mahomes
Bachelor Nation's Tia Booth Reveals Gender of Her First Baby with Fiancé Taylor Mock
'Bachelor'  'Nation' 's Tia Booth Reveals Sex of Her First Baby on the Way with Fiancé Taylor Mock
Kealia Ohai Watt
Pregnant Kealia Watt Puts Baby Bump on Display While Out Golfing with Husband JJ Watt: Photos