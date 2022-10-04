Celebrity Parents Daisy Lowe Expecting First Baby with Fiancé Jordan Saul: 'Bursting at the Seams with Happiness' Daisy Lowe, the daughter of Gavin Rossdale, announced earlier this month that she is engaged to Jordan Saul By Georgia Slater Georgia Slater Twitter Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 4, 2022 06:29 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: daisylowe/Instagram Daisy Lowe is going to be a mom! The model, 33, is pregnant, expecting her first baby with fiancé Jordan Saul, she announced on Instagram Monday. Lowe shared the happy news alongside a black-and-white photo of her cradling her baby bump as well as an ultrasound picture of her baby on the way. "I wanted to share some news with you- Jordan & I are having a baby," she wrote. "We are absolutely bursting at the seams with happiness." "I'm oscillating wildly between excitement & nervousness with a dash of morning sickness thrown in for good measure! Big love to all of you ♥️♥️♥️," she added. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Model Daisy Lowe Engaged to Boyfriend Jordan Saul: 'I Am Officially Your Fiancée' Lowe — who is the daughter of Gavin Rossdale and Pearl Lowe — announced earlier this month that she is engaged to Saul, sharing an Instagram photo of the pair kissing in the woods. "We took this picture this afternoon moments before @jordanjaysaul ASKED ME TO MARRY HIM," she captioned the snap. "I said f— yes… i am officially your fiancée & I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you my hubby to be ♥️💍♥️." Lowe celebrated her two-year anniversary with Saul, who is a real estate developer, in June. "2 years of you @jordanjaysaul. I'm a few days late because we were having too much fun… to say I'm grateful for you is the biggest understatement," she shared on Instagram alongside a photo of the couple posing together. "Two years in & it feels like twenty…" She added, "Thank you for being my favourite adventure everyday."