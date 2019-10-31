Fear the Walking Baby! 11-Month-Old Girl Pretends to Snack on Dad in Zombie Photo Shoot

Image zoom Tiffany Renfroe

Zombies come in all shapes and sizes.

With just over a week before Halloween, mother of three Tiffany Renfroe uploaded a spooky zombie photo shoot to Facebook, which featured her husband Daniel, a big fan of The Walking Dead, and their daughter Oakley, 11 months.

In the incredibly realistic-looking photos, Oakley’s face is covered in fake cuts, dark veins and textured pieces of dead flesh, while her eyes look cloudy and blue — which her mom says are the result of editing, and not special contacts.

Meanwhile her father looks a little worse for wear while leaning up against the side of a barn, with Oakley even snacking on him in some of the snaps — before seemingly waking up to become a “walker” himself.

Other photos from the viral shoot (which has been shared over 160,000 times and boasts more than 60,000 comments) also show their “sweet zombie baby” meeting Halloween villain Michael Myers (also played by her father) in the woods — and getting carried off in his arms.

Daniel Renfroe and daughter Oakley

Tiffany, who also works as a labor and delivery nurse in Alabama, went on to note that “no babies were harmed” or even scared during the photoshoot.

“Our children are use[d] to the mask (Daddy wears it to bed practically😜),” she wrote, adding that their son Gibson, 5, and daughter Kaiden, 10, were also involved “behind the scenes.”

The mother of three went on to playfully add that while Oakley didn’t find the photoshoot frightening, she may have been “mad I wouldn’t give her all the gut goodies!”

Oakley Renfroe

Oakley might still be a little young to have formed that strong of an opinion on horror movie creatures, but Tiffany says a love of scary films runs in the family.

“Daniel has always been a big time fan of classic horror movies!” Tiffany tells PEOPLE, adding that he and their daughter Kaiden absolutely love watching The Walking Dead together. “It’s their thing.”

While Tiffany admits she wasn’t initially a fan of her kids watching horror movies, she changed her mind once she realized they just weren’t scared by them.

“They sit there picking out different artistic stuff and laughing at the ridiculous props/makeup/costumes used in the old classics! It wasn’t hurting them, making them scared, so whatever,” she says. “My kids are sweet and loving, do great in school, are non-violent, love others, and that’s all that matters to us as parents.”

Tiffany went on to explain that the idea for the daddy-daughter photoshoot first started after she took her own photos with Oakley — and her husband got jealous.

“My husband, being funny when I got home, said in the whiniest voice, ‘I didn’t get any Daddy and daughter shoot!’ ” she told CafeMom. “So my mind went to thinking and thinking.”

After getting tagged in many Halloween posts, she decided to stage the special shoot incorporating some of the scary figures her husband loves the most, which only took her about a week to put together.

Oakley Renfroe

Daniel Renfroe and daughter Oakley

While it may be easy to focus on the bloody aspects of the photos, Tiffany told CafeMom that’s not what strikes her the most about the family memories.

“Although it is a ‘dead’ shoot, it was very much alive!” she said. “[There were] rides on country roads, lots of laughs and giggles, Halloween music, lots of snacking on my props, adventures in the woods discovering wildlife.”

“Whatever you choose to do with your children, do something with them!” Tiffany added. “Children need our time, they need us, they need laughs, giggles, hugs and adventure! That is what they will remember! They aren’t going to remember eating cake and berries off of some fake intestines until the photos are shared at her wedding.”