Dad Secretly Hides Giant Seashell on Every Beach Trip with Daughter to Surprise Her During Searches

Commenters were stricken by the sweet and simple tradition that the father of four started with his only daughter

By
Angela Andaloro
Published on April 5, 2023 01:25 PM
Dad and daughter discover huge seashell. Photo: Erisa Mullai (2)

A thoughtful dad is going viral for a simple but sweet gesture he does to brighten his daughter's days.

Mom of four Erisa Mullai recently shared a special but quiet tradition husband Endri Laska started with their only daughter.

"Every time before we go to the beach, my husband buys a big seashell [then] hides it in the sand so my daughter thinks she found it. Her face is priceless every single time," Erisa wrote.

The video shows the father and daughter on the beach, digging through the sand together until she discovers a huge shell that's only lightly covered in sand. She marvels at the discovery and is visibly shocked as she shows off the shell, as Dad sheepishly smiles beside her.

"She has collected them all and are next to her bed 😭," Erisa shared.

Commenters compared the sweet tradition to others like Santa and the Easter Bunny, with one writing, "this is FUN and when she is old enough he'll tell her the truth. And tell her WHY he did it. And those shells will remind her of all those trips to the beach - and she will be grateful. ❤️❤️."

Another shared a similar sweet moment from their own childhood, writing, "When I was little I planted a stick in the ground by our house & went out to water it everyday, my dad planted a hydrangea there for me."

