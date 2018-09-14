Social Media Is Divided After Dad Comfort 'Nurses' His 'Confused' Daughter

baby girl was OBVIOUSLY confused 😭😭😭😂 pic.twitter.com/q3fL8V1bWR — 🔥 Daddy Duke 🔥 (@SlimeBallDuke_) September 5, 2018

A dad’s video of his daughter attempting to nurse from him has gone viral on Twitter — and people have something to say.

The father — whose name is Chris Brown, as reported in an interview he did with Good Morning America — is shown cradling his 4-month-old daughter Leilani in the 8-second clip as the infant suckles to no avail.

“Baby girl was OBVIOUSLY confused 😭😭😭😂,” Brown captioned the video.

Comments poured in from the Twitterverse, with one user criticizing, “You play too much 😭 don’t let her do that,” another piping in, “You want a baby to suck on your nipples for no reason! Weird” and a third going so far as to refer to the act as “child abuse.”

Supportive commentary included, “It’s not weird it’s sweet. It’s one of those common moments every dad goes through with their baby, it’s cute and funny,” while a fifth user said, “Is it weird I thought it was cute and funny and kind of sweet?”

Brown told GMA of the video, “I was just sharing a moment of bonding between my daughter and I. Babies, like we all know, do baby things.”

He added, “So even though I didn’t know that babies find the nipple for comfort, I did think the video was incredibly funny and I wanted to share that laugh with my followers and friends on my social media.”

The proud father, who hails from McDonough, Georgia, also hasn’t responded to any of the criticism, “because everybody is entitled to their own opinion, but maybe those opinions just lack the proper information and knowledge behind them.”

According to pediatrician and ABC News consultant Edith Bracho-Sanchez, Brown’s actions aren’t that much different from a baby comfort nursing on his or her mother — minus the milk aspect, of course.

“Whether that’s Mom’s breast or a pacifier or, in this case, Dad’s chest, sucking is just comforting,” she explained to GMA. “Should dads go out of their way to start doing this? That’s up to every dad of course. Some dads are going to leave this up to Mom and comfort with a pacifier or a bottle, and that’s okay.”

“Moms use comfort nursing to calm babies down and to bond with their babies all the time,” said Bracho-Sanchez.