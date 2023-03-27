Pregnant Da Brat and Wife Jesseca Host Sex Reveal Celebrating Their Baby — See the Photos!

Da Brat and wife Jesseca "Judy" Harris-Dupart are going to be boy moms!

The pregnant "Funkdafied" rapper, 48, and beauty entrepreneur, 41, gathered with family and friends on Sunday as they learned that they will welcome a baby boy later this year.

The couple and their guests enjoyed a pink and blue-themed bash, with both dressing in the theme from head to toe.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Da Brat and Jesseca 'Judy' Harris-Dupart. Da Brat and Jesseca 'Judy' Harris-Dupart. Da Brat and Jesseca 'Judy' Harris-Dupart. L: Caption Da Brat and Jesseca 'Judy' Harris-Dupart. PHOTO: Freddy O C: Caption Da Brat and Jesseca 'Judy' Harris-Dupart. PHOTO: Freddy O R: Caption Da Brat and Jesseca 'Judy' Harris-Dupart. PHOTO: Freddy O

When it came time for the big reveal, the couple and their guests watched a big screen that showed a countdown. When the countdown was completed, the screen lit up to say "It's a boy!" as blue confetti erupted from around the event.

Friends and family cheered as the couple held onto each other in a mixture of laughter and tears.

The couple first revealed their exciting baby news to PEOPLE exclusively last month, with Da Brat opening up about how she never thought kids were part of the plan.

"I never thought I was going to have kids," she said. "I just thought it wasn't in the cards for me. I've had a great career, a full life. I felt like, because I didn't get pregnant earlier on, then it just wasn't going to happen for me."

That is, until she met and fell for Harris-Dupart. "I started looking at life so differently," said Da Brat. "I was like, I want a little me with you. Something special from the both of us that we can share and raise and love unconditionally."

Da Brat and Jesseca 'Judy' Harris-Dupart. Da Brat and Jesseca 'Judy' Harris-Dupart. L: Caption Da Brat and Jesseca 'Judy' Harris-Dupart. PHOTO: Freddy O R: Caption Da Brat and Jesseca 'Judy' Harris-Dupart. PHOTO: Freddy O

The pair's baby boy will be a rainbow baby after the couple experienced a miscarriage last year.

"I had never been so excited about something that I didn't even know I wanted," said Da Brat. "I fell in love with the idea and then it was all snatched away from me."

"Luckily, we still had quite a few of her eggs left," she continued, noting they used an anonymous donor described as "an eager entrepreneur" from their cryobank.

Reflecting on her tough persona in hip hop coupled with her happy news and bump reveal, "I think people are going to be shocked," she laughed. That said, she chose to embrace the dichotomy with a gangster-inspired pregnancy photoshoot. "I loved it," she said.