Da Brat Reflects on Her Pregnancy as She Celebrates Her 49th Birthday: 'I Can Do All Things'

Da Brat has a lot to celebrate this year.

The rapper celebrated her 49th birthday on Saturday, sharing photos from a recent maternity shoot on Instagram as she reflected on the occasion.

"4️⃣9️⃣ LOOK AT GOD! I am so GRATEFUL to GOD for allowing me to see another year. I can do ALL THINGS!" the mom-to-be wrote.

"I was born to be a trendsetter, beat odds, motivate and inspire others, break barriers and set records. I have been BLESSED through my mistakes and set backs to have learned how to just pause and appreciate my BEAURTIFUL journey and marvel at my life through the miraculous wonders of the LORD. I could write a book about it," she continued.

Da Brat. Photography by Derek Blanks with crowdMGMT

"Today I celebrate ME. My BEAURTIFUL @darealbbjudy made me post and handed me MY phone to write my caption. "SHE MAKES SURE I GETS MY FLOWERS."

Brat's wife, Jesseca "Judy" Harris-Dupart, also celebrated the radio personality with an Instagram tribute, writing, "Happy Birthday to MY EVERYTHING …… MY BEAURTIFUL 💕💕💕💕 this life and love journey with you has been like a FAIRYTALE 💕💕💕💕 still can't believe it sometimes 💕💕💕 I'm the LUCKIEST gurl in da world @sosobrat."

Last month, the pregnant "Funkdafied" rapper and her beauty entrepreneur wife gathered with family and friends as they learned that they will welcome a baby boy later this year.

The couple and their guests enjoyed a pink and blue-themed bash, with both dressing in the theme from head to toe. Friends and family cheered as the couple held onto each other in a mixture of laughter and tears.

The couple first revealed their exciting baby news to PEOPLE exclusively in February, with Da Brat opening up about how she never thought kids were part of the plan.

"I never thought I was going to have kids," she said. "I just thought it wasn't in the cards for me. I've had a great career, a full life. I felt like, because I didn't get pregnant earlier on, then it just wasn't going to happen for me."

That is, until she met and fell for Harris-Dupart. "I started looking at life so differently," said Da Brat. "I was like, I want a little me with you. Something special from the both of us that we can share and raise and love unconditionally."