Everything Da Brat Has Said About Her First Pregnancy at Age 49

Da Brat is getting ready to welcome the baby!

One year after the rapper (born Shawntae Harris) and her wife, Jesseca "Judy" Harris-Dupart, tied the knot in February 2022, the couple announced in February 2023 that Da Brat was pregnant with their first child at age 48.

The "Funkdafied" artist told PEOPLE that she "never thought" that she would have kids of her own, but described the news as "a blessing" which has her feeling "excited" for their future.

In the months following their pregnancy announcement, both Da Brat and Harris-Dupart have opened up about their road to motherhood, including the ups and downs that they experienced along the way. Although it hasn't been easy, the rapper has learned to "pause and appreciate" the journey.

But those appreciative pauses aren't slowing her down: On top of carrying a baby, working on new music and co-hosting The Rickey Smiley Morning Show and Dish Nation, she stars alongside her wife on their WE TV reality show Brat Loves Judy.

Most recently, Da Brat (and her baby-to-be) performed at Lovers & Friends Music Festival in Las Vegas! The rapper played her set with her baby bump on full display, nearly three months after announcing her pregnancy.

As for Harris-Dupart, founder and CEO of the beauty and haircare brand Kaleidoscope, she's been by Da Brat's side through it all — and the support has been reciprocated!

"I felt like she always supports me on everything I do," the beauty entrepreneur said of her wife. She even posted a sweet tribute to Da Brat, showcasing her wife getting emotional as she felt their baby kick.

"Guess who's feeling the baby's movements now 😊😊😊 it's the SWEETEST little things to watch 💕💕💕💕 my wife is so deserving of all this excitement, love and blessings 💕💕💕💕," Harris-Dupart wrote on Instagram. "Baby Boy Harris-Dupart is playing games with his mommy."

Here's everything Da Brat has said about her pregnancy.

On initially thinking having kids 'wasn't in the cards'

Paras Griffin/Getty

Harris-Dupart had three children before they became a couple; Da Brat did not have kids and didn't initially envision them in her life.

"I never thought I was going to have kids," she told PEOPLE in February 2023. "I just thought it wasn't in the cards for me. I've had a great career, a full life. I felt like, because I didn't get pregnant earlier on, then it just wasn't going to happen for me."

On changing her mind after falling in love with Jesseca Harris-Dupart

Despite Da Brat's initial belief that she wasn't going to have kids of her own, her mind changed when she met and fell in love with Harris-Dupart. "I started looking at life so differently," Da Brat told PEOPLE.

The rapper and the businesswoman met in 2017 at an event for the latter's haircare company. After reconnecting a few years later, Da Brat publicly came out and confirmed their relationship in March 2020.

"I was like, I want a little me with you. Something special from the both of us that we can share and raise and love unconditionally," Da Brat added.

On her hesitations of carrying a child

Paras Griffin/Getty

Although Da Brat and Harris-Dupart came to an agreement on expanding their family, the thought of carrying a child concerned the rapper at first. "I was like, nothing's gonna come out of me!" she told PEOPLE.

Ultimately, Harris-Dupart was able to convince her otherwise. "We had a little tug-o-war in the beginning…but I felt like she should have the experience," the beauty entrepreneur said of her wife. "She is so nurturing."

On the heartbreaking emotions felt after loss

Both Da Brat and Harris-Dupart faced health challenges prior to the pregnancy. The businesswoman suffered major complications following her egg retrieval procedure, while the musician had to undergo surgery to remove fibroids and polyps prior to her embryo transfer procedure.

Then came a heartbreaking miscarriage. "I had never been so excited about something that I didn't even know I wanted," Da Brat told PEOPLE. "I fell in love with the idea and then it was all snatched away from me."

"Luckily, we still had quite a few of [Harris-Dupart's] eggs left," she said, and now, "It's just a blessing. I'm excited!"

On the physical and mental effects her body is going through amid her pregnancy

Paras Griffin/Getty

In her second trimester, Da Brat was happy to share that she didn't "have any cravings or nausea." However, she noted that she's "always sleepy." Plus, "Everything makes me cry. If someone wins American Idol, I cry. I'm like, I'm tougher than that!"

On turning 49 years old amid her first pregnancy

On April 18, the rapper celebrated her 49th birthday, sharing photos from a maternity shoot on Instagram as she reflected on the occasion.

"4️⃣9️⃣ LOOK AT GOD! I am so GRATEFUL to GOD for allowing me to see another year. I can do ALL THINGS!" the mom-to-be wrote.

"I was born to be a trendsetter, beat odds, motivate and inspire others, break barriers and set records," she continued. "I have been BLESSED through my mistakes and set backs to have learned how to just pause and appreciate my BEAUTIFUL journey and marvel at my life through the miraculous wonders of the LORD."

On what they'd tell others who feel like it's too late to have kids of their own

When asked what she'd tell others who feel like it's too late for them to have children of their own, Da Brat shared encouraging words and advice. "Whatever your dream is or whatever you'd like to do in life, you only life once," the rapper said during an interview with an interview on Good Morning America.

"If you really want a child, you can carry a child. You don't have to give up," she added.