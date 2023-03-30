Da Brat Gets Emotional as She Opens Up About Difficult Fertility Journey with Wife Judy

Da Brat and Jesseca 'Judy' Harris-Dupart share their baby news with loved ones and disagree about parenting in the emotional season 3 supertease for Brat Loves Judy

Published on March 30, 2023 11:00 AM
Da Brat pregnancy reveal
Photo: Photography by Derek Blanks with crowdMGMT

Da Brat and Judy have been on an emotional ride, and fans will see that ride continue in season 3 of Brat Loves Judy.

PEOPLE has the exclusive first look at the new season in which the rapper, 48, and wife Jesseca "Judy" Harris-Dupart navigate their fertility journey and share their baby news with family and friends.

"As Brat and Judy embark on a tumultuous IVF journey, fraught with health issues, unexpected challenges arise within their blended family," the season three description reads.

A scene in the supertease shows the beauty entrepreneur sitting in a hospital bed, explaining, "I had blood clots in my lungs."

Later, a doctor could be heard explaining to the couple, "There's a 25% chance that your child could have the same disease."

The couple's growing family finds themselves increasingly under one roof when one of Judy's two sons moves in, "unwittingly causing drama in their relationship and shining a light on the couple's distinctly different parenting styles and upbringings."

"You spoiled him, baby," Brat tells Judy after she finds a full cardboard box in the trash can.

Da Brat and Wife Jesseca Dupart Host Pink and Blue Sex Reveal Celebrating Their Baby
Da Brat and Jesseca 'Judy' Harris-Dupart. Freddy O

In a confessional, the two discuss the scene and Judy storms off tearfully, saying, "I don't like how you callin' me out as a mother."

Later, Brat tells her, "I would never say you was a bad mother."

Their little one on the way isn't the only collaboration the couple shares this season, giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the duo's new hair care product line, "Kaleidoscope X Brat," marking the first time the newlyweds work together professionally.

The new season of Brat Loves Judy, premieres Thursday, April 27 at 9:00 p.m. ET on WE tv, with episodes airing the following Mondays on ALLBLK.

