Da Brat and Fiancée Jesseca Dupart Expecting First Baby Together: 'Extending the Family'

Da Brat is expecting her first child with fiancée Jesseca Dupart!

On Monday, the Grammy-nominated rapper, 47, announced that she and the businesswoman, 39, are expecting their first baby together, less than a month before their wedding. This will be Da Brat's first child while Dupart has three children from previous relationships.

The couple shared sweet photos of Da Brat wrapping her arms around Dupart, holding up a heart in front of her fiancée's stomach.

"We are EXTENDING the family🤰🏽" they captioned the joint Instagram post.

Back in 2020, the "Give It 2 You" rapper said she already knows what she would want to name her future daughter, though the couple has not yet revealed what the sex of their baby on the way is.

"My child will have all of my names, honey," Da Brat said while hosting Dish Nation. "Her name would be Legacy Shawntae Dupart. Shawntae is my first name and Dupart is my baby's last name. Yes honey, carry on the legacy of your parents darling."

Da Brat and Dupart got engaged last year and confirmed the news in August during a Coming To America-themed surprise party, which was documented on their WE TV series, Brat Loves Jesseca. The couple later announced they would be getting married on Feb. 22, sharing an Instagram photo after Da Brat got a tattoo of the upcoming wedding date.

"TWOSDAY 2*22*22 👰🏽‍♀️👰🏽‍♀️ 💒 💍💍 #BRATlovesJUDY #weddingdate" she captioned the post.

da brat and Jesseca Dupart Credit: Paras Griffin/WireImage

Speaking with Variety in June 2020, the rapper spoke about coming out after more than 20 years in the limelight.

"The reaction made me feel like, 'Why didn't I do this s— years ago?'" she told the outlet, adding that she received countless calls, texts and messages of support. "There were some people saying, 'We knew it.' Well, good for you! Now I know it, and I'm able to say it. I did this on my own terms."

"We just complement each other," she added about DuPart. "Some of my exes wouldn't be able to take how social media drags people — the hate and the trolls. But this one that I got now? She's built for it. She teaches me."